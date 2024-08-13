The Sangguniang Panlungsod Building of Davao City. Photo from the Davao City Government web page.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 August) — A city councilor described as “excessive” the P354,396,000 allocation for the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO)’s “capability building on sectoral issuances and existing programs and services” under the city’s P2,215,702,297.50 first supplemental budget for this year.

“I have no objection to this project. That’s good… but I cannot accept it… You can use these [funds] in many aspects in the city nga kinahanglan og attention (that needs more attention),” Councilor Bernard Al-ag said during the session Tuesday morning where the budget underwent the third and final reading.

Fifteen members of the city council voted in favor of the supplemental budget. Only Al-ag voted against the measure while Councilor Nilo Abellera abstained.

In a committee report during the supplemental budget hearing on Wednesday, CSWDO head Julie Dayaday told Al-ag that the capability buildings encompasses all 182 barangays in the city, particularly targeting the indigenous peoples, senior citizens, women, and children sectors “with necessity”.

Dayaday added the capability-building will include educating these sectors on Republic Act 11596 or the Child Marriage Law, National Commission for Senior Citizens, and welfare for solo parents.

Majority floor leader Jesus Zozobrado recalled that Al-ag already voted yes during the second reading, and that he should have raised his concerns and had it settled there.

Meanwhile, Abellera said he was abstaining as he was not there during the deliberation.

The 15 city councilors who voted in favor of the measure were Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, who was the ordinance proponent, Zozobrado, Bai Sweet Advincula, Wilberto Al-ag, Dante Apostol, Conrado Baluran, Louie John Bonguyan, Pilar Braga, Jonard Dayap, Edgar Ibuyan Jr., Bonz Militar, Alberto Ungab, Enzo Villafuerte, Kristin Abdul Mercado, and Trisha Ann Villafuerte.

The supplemental fund consists of General Fund Proper worth P951,881,151.77 and Development Fund worth P1,236,373,079.57.

It also includes funds for the operations of public markets (P22,800,000), city slaughterhouses (P2,207,751), public cemetery (P396,064.16), Davao City Recreation Center (P1,592,879), and Sta. Ana Port (P451, 372).

The funds for the supplemental came from the excess from the 2023 budget and reversion of the appropriations for the current and previous years.

During the Aprubado sa Konseho media forum at Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, Ortiz said the supplemental budget is at par with the recent Local Budget Circular No. 160, dated August 12, 2024, implementing the First Tranche of the Modified Salary Schedule for Local Government Personnel, pursuant to Executive Order 64 series of 2024.

Ortiz said the passage of the supplemental budget will also mean all government workers who hold plantilla positions should expect salary increases that will depend on their salary grade.

The local government allocated P125 million for them and they may receive them “as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, job orders and contracts of service workers will receive gratuity pays worth P5,000 each, for which the local government allocated P90 million. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)