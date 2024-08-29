DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 Aug)—There is no timeline in the police operations at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Barangay Buhangin, according to a police official, who said that the presence of the law enforcers will remain for as long as necessary.

PNP personnel outside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Buhangin, Davao City on Thursday (29 August 2024). More policemen are still inside KOJC premises as the search for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy continues. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In a press conference at Camp Quintin M. Merecido, Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba, spokesperson for the Special Task Group TEKNON Alpha, said that the police forces are confronted with a “complex situation” in arresting Quiboloy who has several supporters resisting the authorities.

He said that the issuance of the supplemental and classificatory order from Regional Trial Court (RTC)-Branch 15 only reinforced the position of the police that it does not prevent them from implementing the arrest warrants against Quiboloy and his co-accused.

Alba said that police removed the barricade following the issuance of a TPO last Tuesday, but added that their operations will continue while observing the legal procedures and processes.

The TPO, issued as a temporary relief while the court has yet to decide on the writ of Amparo petition, was intended to safeguard the rights and security of the KOJC members.

However, the trial court said that the issued order did not cancel or nullify the arrest warrants, clarifying that these issuances from the court “serve different purposes and are not contradictory with each other.”

“Our laws and jurisprudence require that the manner in which a warrant of arrest is enforced should be necessary and reasonable. Any act beyond its usual prescription must be with judicial imprimatur before it is carried out. Otherwise, the rights sought to be protected by the TPO will be put to naught,” it said.

The TPO was issued after the KOJC, represented by Executive Pastor Marlon Acobo and Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. (JMCFI), filed a petition for writ of Amparo last July 1, 2024 against Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos and the Philippine National Police, claiming that the law enforcers violated or threatened with violation their right to life, liberty, and security.

Lt. Col. Jerick A. Filosofo, secondary spokesperson for the special task group, said that police have reasonable belief that Quiboloy and the other co-accused are inside the KOJC compound.

Quiboloy is facing charges for alleged child abuse and qualified human trafficking, along with co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes. Paulene was arrested last July 11 at her residence in Emily Homes Subdivision in Barangay Cabantian here.

These suspects have two warrants of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC)-Branch 12 in Davao City and the RTC in Pasig City last April 3 and April 11, respectively.

Last May 28, the Supreme Court’s Second Division ordered the transfer of the two criminal cases from RTC in Davao to RTC in Quezon City.

Alba declined to confirm whether there were additional equipment and gadgets brought inside KOJC, saying that this is part of “operational information that could jeopardize the service of warrant of arrest. “What is important is that our personnel, particularly ground commander, is observing legal procedures in implementing our activity in consonance with the serving of warrants of arrest.”

Alba maintained that there is a “heartbeat” monitored through the ground-penetrating radars, indicating that there could be bunkers under the structures within the KOJC compound.

Maj. Catherine dela Rey, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao spokesperson, said that monitoring conducted by their personnel suggests there are “underground facilities” within the compound but declined to provide more detail to avoid “jeopardizing their operations on the ground.”

Dela Rey said she could not confirm how many structures have been searched inside the 30-hectare compound since Saturday but added that the ground commanders could order another search on the same structures, if necessary, in the implementation of arrest warrants.

“As of now, we cannot give you the exact number, the exact percentage, but rest assured that everything that is being done is in accordance with the law. We follow the police operational procedures,” she said.

Dela Rey said that they don’t have any other target, except Quiboloy and his co-accused who are believed hiding within the KOJC compound. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)