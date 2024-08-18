DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18Aug) — A motor tanker carrying some 930 metric tons of coconut oil rammed into the temporary steel bridge of the Samal Island-Davao City (SIDC) Connector Project around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The Coast Guard Disgrict in Southeastern Mindanao immediatelly deployed a team to look into what happened. The team reported that MT Toni Dominique 11, a domestic motor tanker, suddenly rammed into the temporary steel bridge of the SIDC project while cruising Pakiputan Strait off Samal Island.

Initial investigation showed the temporary steel bridge was deformed but no major damage was seen on the tanker and Coast Guard personnel did not see evidences of oil spillage.

The the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao immediately sent a team to Samal early Sunday morning, 18 August 2024 to investigate the incident where a motor tanker rammed into a temporary steel bridge of the Samal Island-Davao City (SIDC) Connector Project. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao

Lt. Commander Angel Tobias, chief of staff of the Coast Guard District in Southeastern Mindanao, said personnel of the government contractor for the SIDC reported the incident to the Coast Guard immediately after the incident.

She said personnel from Coast Guard station in Barangay Caliclic in the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS) were immediately deployed to assess the situation.

Personnel of the Maritime Safety Services Unit-Southeastern Mindanao are still investigating the cause of the incident while the Maritime Environmental Protection Group-SEM has been monitoring the area for any sign of oil spillage until the completion of underwater hull inspections. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)