Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection and Central 911 try to suppress the fire that started at an abandoned movie theater on C.M. Recto Avenue in Davao City on 31 May 2024. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO BUENO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 August) — The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) allotted P135,517,000 to enhance the disaster and emergency response capacity of its Central 911 Division under the local government’s P2.2-billion supplemental budget 1 (SB 1).

The Central 911, as defined by its website, serves as “the forefront of providing primary emergency response services which includes medical assistance, search and rescue, fire auxiliary and K-9 services for the residents of Davao City.”

It was formed in 2002 through a memorandum of agreement between the local government unit and Davao Light and Power Company, in a bid to minimize crime incidents in the city.

Central 911 was placed under CDRRMO through Ordinance No. 0866-22 Series of 2022, “An Ordinance Updating the Organizational Structure of the CDRRMO and Providing Funds Thereof, Subject to All Laws and Existing Legal Rules and Regulations,” which was approved last March 28, 2022.

Alfredo Baluran, CDRRMO head, said improvement is needed to assure timely emergency response and other basic services as a “priority” of the city government.

He said their equipment and vehicles must be up-to-date and upgraded, thus the need for an allocation from the supplemental budget.

“Our equipment being used by Central 911 were purchased 20 years ago. We need to enhance and invest in our equipment, as they are obsolete and dilapidated,” Baluran said in a press conference Thursday morning.

SB1, which falls under this year’s LGU’s annual investment program shows that CDRRMO would allocate P135 million for new drugs and medicines, training expenses, disaster response and rescue equipment (including breathing apparatus, chainsaws, fire vehicles), medical equipment, motor vehicles, communication equipment (including digital and portable radio equipment), and watercrafts (rubber boats).

CDRRMO received P637,704,000 from SB1, and allotted the biggest portion to Central 911.

Meanwhile, the office allocated P96 million to acquire new construction and heavy equipment such as vacuum trucks, hydraulic excavators, vibratory soil compactors, and boom cranes for their debris clearing team and flood mitigation and response program.

It also allocated a budget for their energy backup power systems, information and communications technology equipment, agricultural irrigation support, among others.

The city council approved last August 6 the P2.2-billion supplemental budget.

Councilor Bernard Al-ag objected to the budget’s approval due to the “excessive” P354.4-million allocation for the “capability building on sectoral issuances and existing programs and services” of the City Social Welfare and Development Office. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)