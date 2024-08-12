Kriszelle Ann Maton Cabo during her apprehension by police personnel for violating road closure rules during the Ironman 70.3 race in Davao City on August 11. Photo courtesy of Davao City Police Office

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 August) — A businesswoman will be facing multiple charges for disobeying road closure rules during the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon event held on Sunday morning.

Captain Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said the charges against Kriszelle Ann Maton Cabo, 28, will include a violation under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code for disobedience to police officers.

Tuazon said Cabo will also be charged for violating several traffic regulations, such as driving without a license, failure to wear a helmet, counterflowing, unsafe driving, and failure to present the motorcycle’s official receipt and certificate of registration.

Cabo, who was livestreaming her Facebook Live before she was apprehended, is currently detained at the Toril Police Station.

A spot report from Toril Police Station said that at 8:05 a.m, Cabo forcibly entered the bike lane designated for the triathletes at the GTH Crossing in Barangay Toril Poblacion.

Despite repeated warnings from Traffic Enforcement Unit police officers on duty there, she accelerated her motorcycle towards the southbound area of Davao del Sur, ignoring their commands.

“She almost hit the troops when they tried to block her. It was hard because she might hit others if we grabbed her,” Tuazon told reporters Sunday morning in the vernacular.

MindaNews found out that this is not the first time Cabo attempted to violate traffic rules.

In a Facebook posts on August 8, she publicly dared the Davao City local government to apprehend her for apparently violating traffic rules.

She publicly said she rode a motorcycle wearing a “two-piece yoga outfit, Js (Jordan Shoes), and an expired driver’s license” — all violations for motorists under the City Transport and Traffic Management Office comprehensive transport traffic code.

“They saw my every move, [especially] on the road — they’ve got God’s eyes, cameras all over the city, they can track anyone, anywhere, in real-time. *goofy emoji*,” she added.

Despite this incident, Tuazon said the Ironman event was “generally peaceful with no untoward incidents.”

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte also expressed gratitude to the event organizers, the security cluster, city offices, and Dabawenyos, for preventing major incidents and casualties. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)