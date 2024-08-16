Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2024 Shane Marie Awe (C), Hiyas sa Panaghiusa Muslima Limpao (L), and Hiyas sa Kalambuan Jane Rose Miones (R). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 August) – For the second time since 2017, a Bagobo-Tagabawa bagged the Hiyas ng Kadayawan title.

Shane Marie Awe bested 10 other competitors to achieve what Jenin Puroc Aguan, a fellow Bagobo-Tagabawa, did seven years ago.

“Throughout sa akong journey, [it’s] what I really put my heart in it, and tanan (all), in alignment sa authentic Hiyas. Sa akong sinuotan (In my attire), language, and cultural representation,” she told reporters after the pageant Friday night of what made her win.

During the question and answer portion she was asked, “What traditional practice or custom from your culture that holds personal significance to you and explain why is it important?”

Awe replied, “I am always proud that the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe is hospitable and those people who always love service. They always taught me, they always teach me, to carry, to always carry the torch that burns with passion and purpose.”

“The passion and purpose to serve, not just my tribe, but the rest of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes and to give back to the community. It talks about service because we always believe in what Albert Schweitzer once said that one of the purpose of human life is to serve, to show compassion, and to have that will to help others,” she added.

As she is now the reigning Hiyas, Awe said she will prioritize creating traditional clothing designs such as binadbad, targeting her three beneficiary communities – Barangays Atan-awe, Sibulan, and Baracatan – where most of Bagobo-Tagabawas reside.

Hiyas ng Kadayawan 2024 Shane Marie Awe faces the media after the pageant on Friday night (16 August 2024). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

“Gusto pod ko makigcollaborate (I also want to collaborate with the) local government unit sa (of) Davao through City Tourism Operations Office kung unsa ilang mga plano and mosuporta ra pod ko sa ilaha (on their plans and I will just support them),” she added.

The Hiyas sa Panaghuisa title was claimed by Muslima Limpao of Bangsa Maranao while the

Hiyas sa Kalambuan and Best Cultural Presentation went to Jane Rose Miones of Bagobo-Klata tribe.

The remaining candidates were called Hiyas ng Kaliwatan, namely Rosabel P. Bayugan (Matigsalug), Nobe T. Mandahay (Obo-Manuvu), Rania A. Guiaman (Maguindanao), Melody M. Omo (Ata), Rufaida C. Pawai (Sama), Ciara Nicole M. Galos (Kagan), Sittie Sarah M. Liman (Iranun) and Erika Mae A. Alpad (Tausug).

A fellow Bagobo, Kristine Clair Tar of the Bagobo-Klata, was last year’s Hiyas ng Kadayawan.

“It’s nice and happy to know that I am a successor of my Bagobo siblings,” Awe said in the vernacular.

For this year, the winner of Hiyas sa Kadayawan will be awarded a cash prize of P200,000, an increase from P150,000 in previous years.

The Hiyas sa Panaghiusa will receive P150,000, an increase from the previous P100,000, while the Hiyas sa Kalambuan will be awarded P100,000, or P20,000 more than the previous prize.

Additionally, each of the eight Hiyas sa Kaliwatan will get a P50,000 consolation prize, and the Best in Cultural Presentation will receive P25,000. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)