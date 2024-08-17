MSU General Santos Library building. Photo courtesy of MSU-GenSan Library Facebook page

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (17 August / MindaNews)– In a bid to dispel negative stereotypes about fraternities, members of the Alpha Phi Omega (APO) Fraternity and Sorority at the Mindanao State University (MSU) – General Santos campus here gave free school supplies to students who went to their library to read or research.

Niera Jane M. Lacson, an APO member taking up agriculture, said the idea of giving away school supplies came from their desire to serve the student body, challenging the stigma against fraternities.

“Gusto naming iparating na hindi kami gano’n, na dito sa amin ganito ginagawa namin– service para sa mga estudyante at sa mga tao (We want the public to know that we’re not bad. Here in our school we are rendering service for the students and the people),” she said.



Lacson recalled that their group had carried out similar initiatives in the past, including feeding programs for MSU riders, clean-up drives, and providing food and beverages for athletes.



In addition to their in-campus activities, the group also extended their good deeds outside of school.

“Nagapabakuna kami, nagabigay ng dugo, nagamedical mission din kami, minsan feeding program (We had ourselves vaccinated, donate blood, hold medical mission, and sometimes conduct feeding program),” she explained.

The APO member said that the alumni of their fraternity played a significant role in making the initiatives possible by providing financial support.

According to Lacson, it is through efforts like these that APO is able “to demonstrate their dedication to leadership, friendship, and service,” the core values of their organization.

Janifa Macalangcom, an APO alumna and current library staff, said they want to inspire students to make it a habit to use the library by giving freebies.

“At least mabigyan natin sila ng konting kasiyahan o kaligayahan man lang. Maliit na bagay pero malaking impact para sa kanila, magagamit nila ‘yon (We want to make them happy in our own little way by giving them useful things),” she explained.

Lacson, who is the only remaining female member of APO, pointed out that this was also their way of reaching out to students to expand their group.

She said that since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they did not recruit new members. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)