CAGAYAN DE ORO Three persons were killed and 32 others were rushed to the hospital when a Dipolog-bound bus collided with a cargo truck in Naawan, Misamis Oriental on Sunday morning.

Gemric Calisquez of the Naawan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said most of the injured were passengers of the Super 5 bus that collided with the cargo freezer truck with plate no. RMJ 551 in Purok 1, Barangay Maputi, Naawan at 1a.m. on Sunday.

“There was bedlam everywhere. I just pulled everyone that I can hold into a stretcher and put them into waiting ambulances,” Calisquez told MindaNews.

Naawan police chief Major Bermil Alinas said three bus passengers were declared dead on arrival at the Misamis Oriental Provincil Hospital in nearby Manticao town where most of the injured were brought by rescuers.

Alinas identified the dead passengers as Anthony Reyes and Jasper Hain. The third, a male, has yet to be identified.

In his report to Misamis Oriental police officer, Alinas said rescuers rushed 31 passengers and one truck helper were rushed to the hospital.

Calisquez said the bus left the Bulua bus terminal in Cagayan de Oro at midnight and was bound for Dipolog City.

Reaching Barangay Maputi in Naawan town, Calisquez said the bus suddenly swerved into the Cagayan de Oro-bound truck on the opposite lane.

He said the collision sent the bus spinning down a cliff in Purok 1, Barangay Maputi. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)