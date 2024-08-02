DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 August)—Two police officers are now under restrictive custody as part of an ongoing motu proprio investigation following a stabbing incident in Tagum City on August 9, which resulted in the deaths of a civilian “first responder” and the suspect.

Lawyer Jovito Arquita, chief of the Intelligence and Investigation Division in the Police Regional Office – Regional Internal Affairs Service (PRO-RIAS), said that during their initial investigation, the responding police officer, which he identified as SSgt. Ritchel Ybañez, had gunned down a civilian who was carrying a “sundang” (bolo) who turned out to be a first responder named Rjay Diacson Cahilog.

Arquita said the policewoman thought Cahilog was one of the suspects in the killing of Jessa May Tabag, 19, and Joan Rondan, 28.

Prior to Cahilog’s shooting, a certain Nelson Narbasa, a security guard who had reportedly gone amok, stabbed the two women to death around 1 a.m. that day. Narbasa also reportedly used a bolo in stabbing women.

The other policeman involved in the case was identified as Corporal Raime Cyril Anonuevo, who reportedly “neutralized” the security guard.

“Based on our initial conversation, there was an alleged local aggression on Rjay Cahilog’s part,” Arquita told the media in a press conference at Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday.

“We are also looking at the police’s claim that Cahilog fought back,” he added.

The lawyer said both police officers are now confined in their station in Tagum City with their guns under ballistic examinations.

An updated spot report sent to MindaNews later Friday last week said that the responding police officers apprehended Cahilog because he was carrying a bolo.

The same report stated that Ybañez felt threatened when Cahilog attacked her, and thus shot Cahilog on the foot. Cahilog was reportedly rushed to the hospital for treatment but medical personnel declared him already dead.

However, in an interview with 93.9 iFM News Davao on August 10, Lhing Gementiza, a witness, said Cahilog only attempted to rescue his friends from Narbasa, but because he was carrying a bolo, “the police mistakenly thought he was also one of the suspects.”

The responding police officers allegedly shot Cahilog despite the latter raising his hands, Gementiza continued.

Arquita encouraged witnesses to file affidavits to help with the police investigation. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)