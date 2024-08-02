DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 August) — Two followers of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy who were allegedly “trafficked” to serve the religious group were rescued at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Compound on Sunday morning.

In a press conference at the Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido on Sunday afternoon, General Romel Marbil, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said that among those rescued were a 20-year-old male and 52-year-old female members. He said their families sought the assistance of Police Station 4 in Sasa.

The police station, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Child Protection Division, “successfully facilitated the rescue.”

Marbil said the KOJC disallowed their members from communicating with their families.

He said one of the alleged victims was only 17 years old when he left his family in Eastern Samar after he was recruited by a KOJC member in 2021. He was allegedly taken to Cebu with a promise of sending him to school.

Marbil said the victim’s family learned that that their son was taken to the KOJC Compound here in June 2024.

“The parents reported that they have had no direct communication with (their) son since 2021. The family had sought assistance from various agencies in Cebu regarding their son’s situation, but their efforts were unsuccessful until they informed (the) KOJC member who recruited them that they intended to involve the police,” he said.

In an interview, the male victim’s father said that his son was a part-time employee of a bakery in their hometown in Borongan City,when recruited by his employer, a KOJC member.

He said his son wanted to help the family, as he worked only as a cellphone technician while his wife was a domestic helper in Macau.

He said his son was promised that he would be sent to school while participating in “Bible study” as a member of Quiboloy’s church.

He added that at KOJC, his son was allegedly selling goods and asking for donations.

He said he could not call his son at any time because he was not allowed to use his mobile phone.

The other person alleged to be a victim of human trafficking is a mother from Midsayap in North Cotabato.

Marbil said the daughter asked the police to get her mother from the KOJC compound after learning that she has been suffering from pain on her feet and has trouble walking.

The daughter told MindaNews that her mother has been a member of KOJC for 10 years and has been selling food, with all her income donated to the church.

“Allegedly, her mother was recruited and brainwashed by members of KOJC and that she never returned home to her children in Midsayap after being confined inside the KOJC compound,” Marbil said.

Marbil said the two victims are undergoing counselling.

He said responsible individuals could face additional charges for violation related to human trafficking.

“We need to check baka mas marami pang mga taong exploited doon o na-traffic (because there might be more people there (KOJC compound) who are exploited or trafficked),” he said.

Quiboloy’s lead counsel, Isabelito Torreon said in an interview over SMNI News social media, that the alleged trafficking is a “brazen lie” and the police are desperate in finding “legal excuse for their continued stay in the KOJC compound.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)