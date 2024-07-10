ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 10 July)—The city government of Zamboanga said that the Philippine National Police (PNP) has committed “unacceptable negligence” in the failed detonation of unexploded fireworks that injured 30 people.

Affected families and representatives of injured civilians queue for the profiling process by the local government of Zamboanga. Photo courtesy of Kathee Wee Sit of the Zamboanga City Information Office

“The July 8 incident is an unacceptable negligence and we demand from PNP Headquarters to conduct a thorough investigation and to impose proper sanctions and recommendations,” said lawyer Wendell Sotto, Zamboanga City’s acting mayor and city administrator. (Mayor John Dalipe is in Cebu City, leading the Zamboanga City delegation at the Palarong Pambansa 2024.)

On Monday, a failed detonation occurred after police authorities hauled the remaining unexploded fireworks that belonged to the pyrotechnics factory Next Step Fireworks Shoppe from the scene of the June 29 blast that killed five persons and injured 30 others.

A few days ago, Col. Kimberly Molitas, the city police director, ordered the boxes of unexploded pyrotechnics from the June 29 blast to be drenched with water and brought to Muti, a barangay in the east coast, for proper disposal.

This was apparently not followed with Monday’s detonation activity as the actual detonation happened in Cabatangan, a barangay within a 10-kilometer radius from the city’s commercial area.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), told MindaNews over phone that the controlled explosion activity was not coordinated with the city government, not even with the officials of Barangay Cabatangan.

A respected lawyer here, Ed Sanson, former dean of the College of Law of the Western Mindanao State University (WMSU), said in an interview that “under the Civil Code of the Philippines, the government is not liable. It is the public officer.”

Citing Article 2176 of the Civil Code, Sanson said: “Whoever by act or omission causes damage to another, there being fault or negligence, is obliged to pay for the damage done.”

Sotto met members of the city’s crisis committee on Tuesday, and told MindaNews that so far, 32 sustained injuries, 19 among whom were members of the disposal team. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)