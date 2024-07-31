DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 July)—Former Senator Antonio Trillanes filed before the Department of Justice on Wednesday complaints of drug smuggling and graft and corruption against Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte (1st Dist., Davao City) and lawyer Mans Carpio, the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte, and nine other individuals who were allegedly members of the “Davao Group” behind the controversial P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China in 2017.

Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte during a Hakbang ng Maisug Rally in Davao City in January 2024. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Trillanes, in a post on his social media account, announced the filing of complaints for alleged violations of Section 4 in relation to Section 26(a) of Republic Act (RA) 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 as amended by RA 10640, and RA No. 3019 or the “Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.”

Other respondents in the complaints include Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera, Pompey “Jack” Perez, Allen “Big Brother” Capuyan, Charlie Tan, Teofilo Joseph “Jojo” Bacud, Neil Anthony Estrella, former Bureau of Customs commissioner Nicanor E. Faeldon, Nanie “Tita Nanie” C. Coronacion, one Jane Doe, and one John Doe.

Duterte and Carpio were dragged into the smuggling controversy as members of the so-called Davao Group, the group behind the P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China that arrived via the Manila International Container Terminal in Tondo, Manila in May 2017.

In a statement, Duterte said he welcomes the filing of the complaints against him as the allegations would be tried in the court and not mere trial by publicity or baseless allegations being spread on social media.

He said this would allow his camp to address the accusations through proper legal channels to ensure that truth will prevail.

He maintained his innocence and that he is confident that the judicial process will clear him of the accusations.

“Please bear in mind that this is the similar case that Mr. Trillanes has made a fool out of himself when he presented his alleged evidence against me … as a mercenary. I am not surprised who Mr. Trillanes has once again fooled to fund this desperate attempt to peddle this baseless story to the Filipino people,” he said.

Duterte added that he is also looking forward to the resolution of the libel cases that he filed against the former senator. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)