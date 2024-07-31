Cops arrest motorbike thief in Zamboanga

Policemen have arrested a 39-year-old suspect who stole a motorcycle after a pursuit operation that ended in a private wharf in Baliwasan Village in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Capt. Mohamar Mariwa, commander of the Zamboanga police station 1, said they caught up with the suspect as the stolen motorcycle was about to be boarded on ship bound for Tawi-Tawi.

The owner of the motorcycle reported to the police that it was stolen while she was buying some groceries.

2 kids die after eating ‘butete’ in Basilan

Two children aged two and four died while three others were hospitalized after eating a meal of pufferfish (called “butete” in the vernacular) in Lamitan City, Basilan on Tuesday.

Oliver Torres, Lamitan City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief, said the children expired early morning Tuesday after experiencing vomiting and loose bowel movement.

Torres said three other were admitted to the Lamitan District Hospital for treatment.

Experts said most pufferfish species are toxic, but some species are edible when prepared by especially trained chefs.

3 killed as pickup truck collides with motorbikes in Koronadal

Three persons were killed while six others were injured when a government-registered pickup truck collided with two motorcycles in Koronadal City Tuesday night.

Master Sergeant Leo Dimaculangan, Koronadal City traffic chief, said the pickup truck registered to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Region 12 crashed into the two motorcycles running in the opposite direction as the driver was overtaking a tricycle in Barangay Saravia.

Dimaculangan said the three fatalities died on the spot while the six injured were brought to a nearby hospital.

He said they have arrested the driver of the pickup truck identified as Pelong Dengkalan, 34, and are preparing to file a case of reckless imprudence against him.