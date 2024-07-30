Ateneo de Zamboanga declares ‘Day of Prayer and Solidarity’ for dead student

Ateneo de Zamboanga declared today, July 30, a “Day of Prayer and Solidarity” for the 16-year-old student who fell to his death from the fourth floor of the university high school building in La Purisima Street, Zone III, Zamboanga City on Monday afternoon.

University president Father Guillrey Anthony Andal called on the Ateneo community to join the Mass at the university’s Sacred Heart of Jesus church today to mourn for the student who died after he fell from the building.

Police are still investigating whether there was foul play or it was purely an accident.

BARMM flood victims given water purification tablets

Health workers distributed thousands of water purification tablets to the evacuation centers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) after tests found that most of its water sources are contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

BARMM Health Minister Dr. Kadil Sinolinding Jr. said they have noted rising cases of stomach disorders among flood-affected residents in the region.

The BARMM-Office of Civil Defense said the southwest monsoon rains have displaced 120,674 residents in the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur and Lanao del Sur

3 hi-tech cameras to detect traffic violators installed in Davao City

The Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office has installed three surveillance cameras along the C.P. Garcia Highway (diversion road) that are capable of detecting speed limit violators and plate number recognition. It can also check seatbelt violators and drivers who are using their mobile phones while driving.

Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office chief Dionesio Abude said the cameras are located in front of Gap Farm, in Jade Valley and in front of the Crocodile Park.

Abude said the installation of the surveillance cameras is a public-private-partnership with the city government and private firm WHP Prime Master Holdings.