Fisherman arrested in Tawi-Tawi for dynamite fishing

Hearing explosions at sea, a seaborne patrol of the Philippine National Police (PNP) – Maritime Group caught a fisherman allegedly engaging in dynamite fishing in the waters near Bongao, the capital of Tawi-Tawi, last Saturday, July 27.

Brigadier General Jonathan Cabal, chief of the PNP-Maritime Group, said the seaborne patrol arrested the suspect identified only as Ali, who was caught possessing three 750-millimeter bottles containing ammonium nitrate, a commercial grade chemical used in the manufacture of explosives.

Cabal said the suspect was brought to the PNP-Maritime Group office in Bongao for documentation and investigation.

Cotabato City cops nab 2 for illegal possession of guns

The police raided a house in Cotabato City and seized a Bushmaster 5.56 rifle, a .45 caliber pistol and hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibers last Sunday, July 28.

Major Christopher Cabugwang, chief of the Cotabato City police intelligence division, said two persons identified only as “Omar” and “Bobong” were arrested for alleged possession of illegal firearms.

Cabugwang said “Omar” had previous criminal records for possession of illegal firearms and prohibited drugs.

Surigao farmers receive abaca training

The Department of Agriculture gave farmers in Madrid town, Surigao del Sur a hands-on two-day training on abaca management.

Engr. Abigail Tupas, Madrid municipal agriculture officer, said the training focused on harvest and post-harvest management to improve the quality of abaca fiber production.

Tupas said the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority assisted the two-day training held in Barangay Bayogo, Madrid town.