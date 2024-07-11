Cop, 5 gunmen killed in NorthCot clash

A policeman and five gunmen were killed in the ensuing gun battle as a team of law enforcement operatives tried to arrest a leader of a gunrunning syndicate in Aleosan town, North Cotabato last Wednesday.

Maj. Jennefer Amotan, Aleosan town police chief, said two police officers and six policemen were wounded in the gun battle in Barangay Panay and were rushed to the Aleosan District Hospital for treatment.

Amotan said Macabuat Salik alias “Iskoh,” who was the subject of an arrest warrant for alleged violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, along with his four companions were, killed in the firefight.

Rains flood Maguindanao provinces

Thousands of residents in the Maguindanao provinces evacuated to safety after flash floods and mud flows brought about by several days of torrential rains caused waters in the Liguasan Marsh to overflow from its banks.

Disaster officials in Matanog town said five persons, including three children, are still missing despite search efforts to find them.

Maguindanao del Sur provincial disaster officer Tim Ambolodto said more than 70,000 families or 350,000 residents were affected in the towns of Datu Montawal, General S.K. Pendatun, Sultan sa Barongis, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Ampatuan, Sharif Aguak, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Datu Salibo, Datu Piang and Datu Hofer.

In Matanog in Maguindanao del Norte, bulldozers, dump trucks and excavators were used to clear the mud debris and landslides along the Narciso Ramos Highway to allow the passage of vehicles, according to the municipal planning and development officer Benyasser Sarigan.

He said 36,000 residents were affected in their town.

Go online, Marawi compensation claimants told

The Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) advised claimants to go online to follow up their claims after the deadline lapsed last July 3.

Lawyer Maisara Damdamun Latiph, MCB chairperson, said those who still have incomplete documents to submit can still post them online. She said help desks were established in their office at the Mindanao State University to assist the claimants.

The board has ended the processing of claims last July 3 but continues the evaluation of documents for those who managed to beat the deadline.

Latiph said more that 14,495 claims have been filed before the deadline.