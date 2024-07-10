Pray for the tension between PH and CN to deescalate, bishops ask parishioners

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has asked its parishioners to pray that the territorial dispute between the Philippines and China in the West Philippines Sea would not escalate into a shooting war between the two nations.

At a press conference in Cagayan de Oro City, CBCP president Pablo Virgilio David said they hoped that the dispute would be resolved peacefully.

“Nobody wants war. We do not want to add further fuel to the tension,” David said, adding that the Filipino people are getting tense because of the saber-rattling of the two nations.

Catholic bishops from all over the country gathered for a three-day retreat at the Transfiguration Abbey in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon over the weekend.

Coast Guard personnel nabbed for taking bribe

The Philippine Coast Guard in Zamboanga City arrested one of its personnel for allegedly taking in bribe during an entrapment operation Friday last week.

The Coast Guard office did not release the identity of the suspect except to say the personnel was assigned to the Coast Guard Logistics and Finance Management Center for Southwestern Mindanao.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said the suspect accepted a P250,000 bribe from an applicant in exchange for assured acceptance in his application.

The suspect is now in the custody of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group office in Zamboanga City.

CAAP cleaner returns bag containing P50,000

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines commended one of its employees for returning a bag containing P50,000 found at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental on Monday.

Engineer Job De Jesus, CAAP Laguindingan manager, commended Joshua Bustamante, an airport cleaner, for turning in the bag containing the money to their office.

De Jesus said later a female passenger from Lanao del Sur claimed the bag.