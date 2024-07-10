DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 July)—Two Mindanawon architectural firms, alongside eight other Filipino firms, made the shortlist in the World Architecture Festival, spotlighting cultural heritage and infrastructure development on the island.

Peace Building, Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Capitol by Swito Designs (Photo by #WAF2024)

Swito Designs, led by Arch. Gloryrose Dy Metilla, gained recognition in the civic category for their Peace Building at Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Capitol. Inspired by the “tubaw,” a local handwoven bandana, the design includes an upright fold with vibrant latticework and Okir moldings on concrete.

Naguib Sinarimbo, former Local Government Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, highlighted in a Facebook post that this design pays homage to the “symbol of authority” in Bangsamoro tradition, as the tubaw is traditionally worn by elder leaders in their community.

In the infrastructure category, LT Pagaduan Design Studio’s New Public Market and Terminal Complex project in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur sports a modern and efficient approach to bolster local infrastructure and spur economic growth in the region.

The New Public Market and Terminal Complex features a modern bus terminal building designed with expanded bus bays, schedule displays, public address systems, surveillance mechanisms, and a designated area for local transport vehicles, ensuring efficient transportation within and between municipalities.

New Public Market and Terminal Complex of San Francisco, Agusan del Sur by LT Pagaduan Design Studio (Photo by #WAF2024)

Adjacent to the terminal are market buildings featuring colorful panels inspired by the local “Bayong” weaving tradition. These structures incorporate innovative merchandising layouts, improved ventilation systems, and strategic lighting solutions using materials such as stainless steel and high-ceiling louvers, alongside wide wall openings for a functional and inviting market experience.

Pagaduan’s design has already garnered international accolades, such as the Urban Masterplan Project of the Year at the UAP Design Awards 2024 and a shortlisting in the Best Commercial Building Design category at the Asia Architecture Design Awards 2024.

Both architects are graduates of the University of the Philippines Mindanao based in this city—Pagaduan finished Bachelor of Science in Architecture in 2007, Metilla in 2009.

The World Architecture Festival (WAF), slated for November 6 to 8, 2024 in Singapore, is renowned as the largest live awards competition celebrating global architectural excellence.

Featuring a shortlist of 394 entries, #WAF24 highlights the best in completed buildings, landscapes, and innovative architectural concepts, providing a platform to showcase designs, exchange ideas, and build professional networks among architects worldwide. (Alyssa Ilaguison / UPMin intern)