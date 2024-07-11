DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 July)—A male Philippine eagle died from severe injuries due to a gunshot wound on its left wing only hours after it was rescued on Monday in Barangay Mangayon in Compostela town, Davao de Oro, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) said on Thursday.

Dr. Bayani Vandenbroeck, the attending veterinarian, performs medical examination on “Mayangon.” Photo from the Philippine Eagle Foundation

In a press statement, PEF said that troops from the Philippine Army brought the Philippine eagle, which was already very weak when found, to the nearest patrol base before it was transferred to the Compostela Municipal Hall.

The Department of Environment Natural Resources-Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-PENRO) immediately reported the discovery of the injured eagle to the PEF. The latter quickly dispatched a rescue team led by senior animal keeper Dominic Tadena and senior biologist Rowell Taraya to retrieve the injured raptor for further medical examination.

According to PEF, when the team arrived, the eagle—tied with a nylon string and covered with a red shirt while being cradled by a soldier—appeared “lethargic.”

It added that the eagle, which was named “Mangayon” (name of the barangay where it was rescued), was already unresponsive, with its “right eye partially dilated” and had a “prominent open injury on its left wing.”

Based on initial assessment, rescuers discovered that the injured eagle was male, weighed five kilograms, and had a body condition score of one (BCS 1), indicating “slight thinness and dehydration.”

Rescuers found a bulging crop on the eagle. It turned out to be an undigested half-cooked chick that was fed to the eagle, according to PEF.

PEF said an antiseptic was applied before the team left for this city.

“During the journey, Mangayon intermittently vomited foul-smelling oral discharges, which were undigested food from his crop. Apart from the occasional discharges, Mangayon remained lethargic during the entire trip,” the PEF said.

The bird suffered from “severe damage, with shattered bones observed in the left tarsal joints” based on the results of the physical and medical examinations.

“The attending veterinarian, Dr. Bayani Vandenbroeck, discovered an entry wound in the left tarsal area of the eagle’s wing, which exited through the opposite side and extended to the left keel area of Mangayon’s wing,” PEF said.

It added that the raptor was also discharging “foul fluids and solid materials from his mouth, which were identified as an undigested half-cooked chick” during the procedure.

The eagle, however, died at 9:49 p.m. on Monday.

“The necropsy results revealed that Mangayon was a healthy male eagle with all internal organs in good condition. The primary cause of death was severe blood loss from the wounds in the left wing, with a high probability of sepsis stemming from the injuries,” it added.

According to PEF, Mangayon was the 20th Philippine eagle rescued since 2020, and the fourth this year. “Lipadas” was rescued in Mount Apo last January while “Kalatungan” and “Nariha Kabugao” were rescued in Bukidnon and Apayao, respectively, last March. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)