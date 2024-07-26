FACT CHECK | Post on transfer of voters from Balingasag,  Misamis Oriental to CDO fabricated

MindaNews fact-checked a Facebook post by CDO News Today that thousands of residents from Balingasag, Misamis Oriental have registered as voters in Cagayan de Oro City. The post was based on a supposed investigation by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) – Cagayan de Oro First District based on an alleged petition submitted to the electoral body. The post is fake.

On July 18, the Facebook page CDO News Today posted an item in Cebuano saying that thousands of voters from Balingasag, Misamis Oriental have registered in Barangay Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City.

The post reads:

“LIBOAN KA MGA BAG-ONG NAGPA REHISTRO SA BRGY. CARMEN, NASUTA NGA LUMULUPYO SA BALINGASAG, MISAMIS ORIENTAL!

“Basi sa inisyal nga imbestigasyon ni COMELEC First District Election Officer Atty. Joel Dexter Nagtalon, nasuta nga pipila sa mga bag-ong rehistro sa Brgy. Carmen lumulupyo sa Balingasag, Misamis Oriental. Kini nadiskobre human nga pipila ka mga complainants ang nagpasa ug petition letter ngadto sa COMELEC mahitungod sa mga newly registered voters nga kuno wala gapuyo sa maong barangay. Dumduman nga si Former Mayor Oscar Moreno lumad sa maong munisipyo.”

(Translation: THOUSANDS OF NEW REGISTRANTS IN BARANGAY CARMEN WERE CONFIRMED TO BE RESIDENTS OF BALINGASAG, MISAMIS ORIENTAL!

Based on the initial investigation by Comelec First District Election Officer Atty. Joel Dexter Nagtalon, it was confirmed that several of the new registrants in Barangay Carmen are residents of Balingasag, Misamis Oriental. This was discovered after several complainants submitted a petition letter to the Comelec about the newly registered voters who are allegedly not residing in the said barangay. It may be recalled that former mayor Oscar Moreno is a native of said municipality.)

The item was accompanied by a pubmat with the photo of Nagtalon superimposed on a summons supposedly signed by him.

As of 1:30 p.m. on July 26, the fake post generated 130 reactions, 54 comments and 278 shares. Facebook page CDO News Today has 6,000 followers and 5,900 likes.

The Comelec Cagayan de Oro First District, in a disclaimer posted on its Facebook page on July 18, said the post is fake.

“This information regarding thousands of newly transferred applicants from Balingasag, Misamis Oriental to Brgy. Carmen of this city posted by CDO News Today’s Facebook page, is entirely fictitious and fabricated. There has been no such report or statement from Atty. Joel Dexter C. Nagtalon, City Election Officer, OEO-CDO, 1st District. This disclaimer is issued to clarify that the mentioned details are false and not based on any factual events or statements,” the local Comelec office said.

Moreno, who hails from Balingasag, served as Cagayan de Oro mayor from 2013 to 2022. He is also a former congressman and governor of Misamis Oriental.

Moreno and incumbent Cagayan de Oro Mayor Rolando Uy used to be allies. But the former is said to be planning to run again for the city’s top post in 2025.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)