Dr. Bayani Vandenbroeck, the attending veterinarian, performs medical examination on “Mayangon” on July 8, 2024. Photo from the Philippine Eagle Foundation

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 July) – The cash reward for any information on the identity or whereabouts of the assailant of Philippine Eagle “Mangayon” has been increased to P100,000.

This after Environment Secretary Maria Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga offered an additional P50,000 to intensify efforts to determine and capture the individual responsible for the death of the raptor.

Last July 19, Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy M. Gonzaga announced she would offer a reward of P50,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

In a statement issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Davao on Monday, July 29, the additional bounty was offered in the hopes of expediting efforts to locate the culprit.

Troops from the Armed Forces of the Philippines discovered the raptor last July 8 with a gunshot wound on its left wing in Compostela town, Davao de Oro province.

At 9:49 p.m. of the same day, the injured raptor died while being treated at the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City due to “severe blood loss.”

“Continuous efforts are being undertaken with the law enforcement agencies to arrest the perpetrators, but we implore the aid of the public for vigilance and cooperation to speed up justice for Mangayon,” the statement reads.

Individuals who have information on the assailant may contact Jhonitz King P. Isaac of the DENR-Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office through 09276448394 or through e-mail at penrodavaodeoro@denr.gov.ph.

Based on the necropsy results conducted on Mangayon, it was found that the raptor was a healthy male eagle with all internal organs in good condition. The primary cause of death was “severe blood loss from the wounds in the left wing, with a high probability of sepsis stemming from the injuries.”

According to the Philippine Eagle Foundation, Mangayon was the 20th Philippine eagle rescued since 2020, and the fourth for this year.

“Lipadas” was rescued in Mount Apo last January while “Kalatungan” and “Nariha Kabugao” were rescued in Bukidnon and Apayao, respectively, last March. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)