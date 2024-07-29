Department of Education – Davao City Division officials dance with the students and teachers during the first flag ceremony for School Year 2024-2025 on Monday, 29 July 2024. For the first time, the Bagong Pilipinas hymn was played as part of the ceremony. MIndaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 July) – Public elementary and high schools in this city played the Bagong Pilipinas hymn during their flag ceremony as classes begin Monday, July 29, for School Year 2024-2025.

This was the first time it was played in public schools as part of the regular Monday activity since the directive was issued during the school break.

Last June 4, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, issued Memorandum Circular No. 52 directing the playing of the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and the recitation of the Bagong Pilipinas pledge in government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned and controlled corporations and educational institutions.

Bagong Pilipinas, which is characterized “by a principled, accountable and dependable government, reinforced by unified institutions of society,” is envisioned to empower Filipinos to support and participate in all government efforts in all-inclusive plan towards deep and fundamental social and economic transformation in all sectors of society and government, it stated.

But various groups, including the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, the Congress Teachers/Educators for Nationalism and Democracy (Contend) and the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition, questioned Marcos’ order for government agencies and public schools to sing and recite the Bagong Pilipinas, the administration’s brand of governance and leadership.

Contend questioned the legality of the President’s Memorandum Circular No. 52, saying this violates Republic Act No. 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

On Monday morning, MindaNews visited some schools in metro Davao and observed that they played the Bagong Pilipinas hymn.

However, very few memorized or knew the lyrics. The hymn is about three minutes long.

But it should not be a “big” problem, according to Marlou de Asis, principal of Magallanes Elementary School.

The school has a student population of 3,614 as of July 29.

De Asis noted the presidential circular is a “welcome change,” saying they will abide by it.

He said they will instruct the mandatory memorization of the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge to the faculty and students.

De Asis said these will be in addition on every Monday’s regular singing of the national anthem “Lupang Hinirang” reciting of the Panatang Makabayan and the Panunumpa sa Watawat, the singing of the regional hymn, city hymn, Department of Education hymn, and the Alma Mater song, concluded by dancing as a morning exercise.

It all took at least 30 minutes to perform them, from 6 to 6:30 a.m., MindaNews observed.

At the Davao City National High School, principal Evelyn Magno said they will encourage the students and the faculty members to memorize the Bagong Pilipinas hymn and pledge.

She admitted that most teachers do not know or memorize the wordings, as they are new to the ears.

“It might take time, but we will be getting used to it,” she told the media in an interview Monday morning.

Minnie Empasis, Sta. Ana Central Elementary School principal, told the students after Bagong Pilipinas was played that “it is part of the students’ role to be proud of their country through the hymn.”

Rey Solitario, DepEd – Davao City schools division superintendent, told reporters that they will enjoin all schools in the city to abide by the order, “so student will follow.”

“As you know, the order was released during the school vacation. We will encourage our schools to play it so that the students will get familiar with the hymn,” Solitario said in Cebuano. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)