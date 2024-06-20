COVID-19 cases on the rise in Davao City

The coronavirus disease or COVID-19 is on the rise in Davao City and authorities warned residents anew to adhere to minimum health guidelines.

Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, officer-in-charge of the City Health Office, said COVID-19 cases recorded at the Southern Philippines Medical Center increased from 19 in April to 74 in May, and later rose to 111 so far in the month of June.

Ababon said a total of 135 active COVID-19 cases were recorded at the SPMC, of which 50 were asymptomatic, 69 are mild, 15 are moderate and one considered as critical.

He said they had not received reports that cases were of the new FLiRT variant.

16 arrested in NorthMin operations vs smuggled cigarettes

Police in Northern Mindanao conducted several anti-smuggling operations that resulted in the arrest of 16 vendors and confiscation of P12-million worth of smuggled cigarettes from January to May this year.

Brigadier General Ricardo Layug, PNP regional director, said most of the cigarettes were intercepted at key entry points and transport routes in Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Iligan and Cagayan de Oro cities.

Layug said nine anti-smuggling operations were launched against the smuggled cigarette trade in the region.

Japan reiterates support for BARMM

Japan reiterated its support to the peace initiatives, capacity building, and development projects of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya made this assurance after he visited the BARMM parliament on Tuesday.

Kazuya assured BARMM Parliament Speaker Pangalian Balindong that the Japanese government had allotted P323.19 million for the birth registration of Sama Bajaos and other marginalized sectors.