ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 19 June)—Hours after Mayor Oric Furigay declared Lamitan City as free from the influence of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) on Tuesday morning, a bomb exploded at a gasoline station in the early evening, which authorities said was a response to a failed extortion attempt.

Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon receives from Gov. Jim Salliman loose firearms turned over by barangay chairpersons affirming Lamiteños’ support in the declaration of an ASG-free Lamitan City. Also in photo are Mayor Roderick Furigay (far left) and Basilan Vice Governor Yusop Alano. Photo courtesy of 101IB

Richard Falcatan, provincial information officer, said in a post on social media that the bombing took place at 6:47 p.m. at Barangay Matibay.

Falcatan said that Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade (101IB), supported the declaration of the city as ASG-Free.

The official announcement declaring Lamitan as ASG-free followed Mayor Roderick Furigay’s state of the city report, which he delivered as highlight in the celebration of the city’s anniversary.

But the bombing of the gasoline station owned by the Mateo family marred the celebration.

Falcatan said that police found during its initial investigation that the owner, Bonjin Mateo, has admitted to having received an extortion letter a month ago. But Mateo reportedly did not name the extortionist.

Quoting police, Falcatan said investigators now have persons of interest behind the bombing after retrieving CCTV footage that captured the suspects on board three motorcycles within the vicinity of the gas station.

Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan police chief, was quoted as saying that the explosion “partly damaged the cover of a fuel dispenser, and no other casualty except for the boy, who happened to pass by the area when the improvised bomb exploded.”

Police found parts of an improvised explosive device, including a nine-volt battery, blasting caps and powder.

Gov. Jim Salliman, in his speech at the ceremony, said: “Today, we celebrate not just the absence of a threat, but the presence of a hopeful future for Lamitan City. Together, we have shown that peace is possible. And together we will build a future filled with opportunity and prosperity.”

The 101IB said in a press statement that Luzon, during the ceremony, expressed his brigade’s commitment to continue its mission to ensure peace and security in Lamitan.

“The declaration of Lamitan City as ASG-free is a testament to our united efforts. We have faced numerous challenges, but our collective resolve has brought us to this day,” he said in his speech.

Lamitan figured prominently in the news worldwide when on June 2, 2001 the Abu Sayyaf, then led by Abu Suleiman, entered the city tagging along several hostages, including Lamiteña nurse Ediborah Yap, as they took over the Dr. Jose Torres Memorial Hospital and the St. Peter’s Church compound. The incident is known as the Lamitan Siege.

Chairpersons from different barangays of Lamitan City voluntarily turned over 46 loose firearms during the ceremony to manifest the communities’ commitment to work together with government security forces in keeping the peace in Lamitan. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)