MALUNGON, Sarangani (MindaNews / 20 June)—Residents of several villages here expressed fear over a dangerous blind curve of a road which continues to pose great risk to motorists and commuters if their request to have it corrected fall on deaf ears, as the owner of the property reportedly using his mahogany trees as reason not to carve out part of his property to resolve the issue.

Farmer Edmundo Cejar points to local newsmen the 70-square-meter portion of a property needed to be removed to correct a risky blind curve in sitio Rancho, Nagpan, Malungon municipality in Sarangani. Photo taken 2 February 2024. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO

But farmer Edmundo Cejar, an environmentalist and organic farming advocate, said the mahogany trees should not be used as “lame excuse” in not allowing DPWH to correct the curve, noting that the tree “is non-endemic and invasive” that “destroys and kills other plant species around it.”

Government authorities have been apparently pointing at each other on who should resolve the issue that puts at risk not only hundreds of local residents but motorists who travel along the 11-kilometer Nagpan-Kalonbarak tourism road, Cejar said on Wednesday.

The road is currently being concreted with a P427-million fund from the Department of Tourism (DOT). Road projects costing over P100 million fall under the supervision of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Built as a tourism artery in the town, the road traverses at least four villages—Sitio Rancho, and Sitio Bantak, Sitio New Antique in Malandag and Sitio Kalonbarak in Barangay Población. These upland villages, part of the declared Malungon Tourism Development Area, are inhabited mostly by indigenous Blaan folks.

“Lipay na kami kay semento na ang dalan, pero problema gihapon ang siko nga likoanan” (We’re happy that the road has been cemented, but the blind curve is still a problem), said Blaan farmer Dong Nitoy, referring to a 199-meter blind curve stretch which remains not concreted due to road-right-of-way issue.

Businessman Melchor Francisco, a resident of General Santos City, has refused to allow DPWH to carve out less than 100 square meters of his property, a move needed to correct the dangerous blind curve.

Cejar said that during a site inspection October last year to resolve the blind curve issue, Francisco told the road contractor that he wanted to protect the mahogany trees that he had planted. About 15 trees in Francisco’s property will reportedly be affected should DPWH pushes to correct the blind curve problem.

Cejar said that aside from himself, present during the site inspection included DPWH officials and Engr. Fritz Lejarco, the project engineer of the contractor, Sarangani Rock Mixer Corp. (SRMC).

The farmer pointed out that protecting the mahogany trees should be the least of their concerns because “it is non-endemic and invasive type of tree. It destroys and kills other plant species around it, even birds don’t come near.” Cejar added that the Department of Environment Natural Resources (DENR) admitted they made a mistake in recommending it to reforest logged-over areas.

Cejar also pointed out that Francisco had structures built and immediately fenced the portion that was supposed to be carved out to resolve the blind curve issue.

In contrast, Cejar said 13 other land owners, including himself, sacrificed thousands of square meters of their properties—as well as coconut trees and fruit trees—to the road construction.

The SRMC has hinted that the road may be relocated to avoid the blind curve but it will cost 10 times more compared to the original DPWH design. On the other side of the road opposite the mahogany trees is a ravine.

A source from the SRMC said the contractor does not want to risk its reputation by concreting the blind curve as is, and thus the uncemented portion of the road may remain as such until DPWH has drawn a solution to the problem.

The two-kilometer segment of the tourism road from sitio Rancho in Barangay Nagpan is to be completed this month and the contractor will move its equipment and workers to another project, leaving the 199-meter blind curve at its risky state, Cejar said.

“With the recent rains, the road has already turned muddy and slippery, a huge risk to residents who rely on motorcycles to commute,” Cejar said.

“Budlayan na kami mag-agi kay tama ka slide ang pita (We are having difficulty with the slippery mud),” lamented Rodel, a local habal-habal driver who uses his motorcycle to transport farm produce.

Local resident Arden Mariola said there have already been incidents of crashes along that very sharp curve in the past.

Cejar and his group said they have been raising the issue since October last year with the DPWH main office in Manila, which referred the concern to DPWH Region 12, “but they are no nearer to a solution than six months ago.”

Acting on a directive from his superiors, Alexander Ismael, Project Engineer III of DPWH Region 12, wrote a letter to Malungon Mayor Maria Theresa Constantino on April 30, requesting her help in resolving the issue.

The 199-meter stretch of a blind curve in sitio Rancho, Nagpan, Malungon municipality in Sarangani made muddy and slippery by recent rains. Photo taken 6 June 2024. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO

Ismael’s move was an offshoot of an order by DPWH 12 assistant director Rosie Javate calling for a prompt and preferential attention on the complaint of Cejar pursuant to Section 9(b) of Republic Act No. 11032.

RA 11032, or “The Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018,” requires government agencies to take action on all technical transactions within seven working days upon receipt thereof.

According to DPWH 12, the Sitio Rancho–Kalonbarak tourism road is classified as a barangay road and as such the municipal and barangay governments are responsible in coordinating with higher levels of government, like DPWH, for larger infrastructure projects and planning.

In seeking a meeting with Mayor Constantino, Ismael said he intends to present a comprehensive assessment of the blind curve issue, discuss possible interventions, and “seek the mayor’s guidance on the most effective course of action to mitigate the risks associated with this road segment.”

As of the end of May, DPWH advised Cejar they are still awaiting word from the mayor about their request for a meeting in which Cejar will be a part of.

This reporter tried but failed to reach the mayor for her comment. This report will be updated once the mayor gives her side of the story.

Cejar urged DPWH to postpone concreting “the blind, hazardous curve … until a safe solution is found.” If DPWH 12 proceeds with the concreting in violation of its very own standards and responsibility, he warned that they are ready to go to court.

“We live here. My family and hundreds others pass that place multiple times a day. My family will be exposed to these daily risks. I will not compromise my family’s safety. That is a red line,” he stressed. (Rommel G. Rebollido / MindaNews)