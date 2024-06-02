DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 2 June) — Olympics 2020 silver medalist Carlo Paalam of Talakag, Bukidnon and Cagayan de Oro, is off to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics next month after defeating India’s Sachin Siwach in the men’s 57kg division semifinals of the 2024 Boxing 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday evening.

The 25-year old Paalam outscored Siwach via unanimous decision (5-0). Paalam won the gold in the 54-kig class in the South East Asian Games in 2023.

Going aggressive, Paalam initiated a barrage of punches to Sachin, which put the latter in defensive mode and apparently hesitant to throw counter-punches.

This continued until the remaining rounds of the three-round bout, pressuring and intimidating Sachin to even throw strong and connecting punches.

Courtesy of the Philippine Olympic Committee

Paalam defeated boxers from Greece, Armenia, and Dominican Republic before facing Siwach.

The Indian boxer had defeated Paalam by split decision in the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships semifinals in 2016.

“Fought hard for my spot for the Paris Olympics 2024,” Paalam said in his Facebook post, Sunday morning.

He will be facing Ukraine’s 20-year old Aider Abduraimov Sunday night for the final stage of the tourney. If Paalam wins, he will be assured of a gold medal – if not, he will cop a silver medal and his nemesis will win the gold medal.

Abduraimov had earlier defeated 2024 world championship bronze medallist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan.

Also going to the Paris Olympics are boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas, and Eumir Marcial in Paris, as well as gymnasts Levi Ruivivar, Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, and Emma Malabuyo, fencer Sam Catantan in women’s foil event, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando, and John Ceniza, and rower Joanie Delgaco in women’s single sculls event. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)