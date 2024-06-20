DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 June)—Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte criticized Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go again, just three days after the mayor chided the senator for being silent on the issues involving Davao City.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

“Wala kay imohang ikabarog nga kaugalingong pulitika? (Don’t you have your own political stand?),” the mayor said on Facebook Thursday afternoon, sharing Go’s post of a selfie with former President Rodrigo Duterte on the same platform.

The younger Duterte said that Go is only using the former’s father for his own publicity, but has no robust “political stand” apparently amid the “tyranny” of the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Pussy!” the mayor called Go.

“There is time a time [sic] for everything and the time is now to stand against tyranny Mr. Bong Go. Sige ra kag selfie nga naay ayuda ginahatag and if not selfie ana akong amahan kay gamiton nimo for publicity (You always take a selfie while giving aid and if not taking selfies, you will use my father for publicity),” the mayor posted in his Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Go and former President Duterte are currently under Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) party, while the younger Duterte is under Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), a political party founded by her elder sister, Vice President Sara Duterte. Both political parties backed UniTeam, the tandem of President Marcos Jr. and Vice President Duterte, during the 2022 national elections.

The mayor shared his sentiments through Facebook after Go posted a live video to attest that the former president was still alive, contrary to social media claims posted on Tuesday.

Later, Go said on Facebook: “I support the Dutertes and my fellow Davaoeños dahil ako ay isang Dabawenyo (because I am a Dabawenyo).” Go usually votes during elections in Buhangin Central Elementary School in this city.

He then emphasized that as a Bisaya, “and an adopted son of many municipalities, cities, and provinces,” his loyalty will always be with the Filipino people.

“[T]here is always a time for everything. Ito ang panahon para mas lalong unahin ang kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan (This is the time to prioritize the welfare of our countrymen),” Go said in the Facebook post.

In Hakbang ng Maisug prayer rally in Angeles, Pampanga last Monday, Duterte challenged Go to stand up and speak on the recent issues involving this city, such as drugs and the controversial bid to arrest fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The mayor urged Go “to redeem himself… to stand-by with the Filipino people and to show his love for the country more than himself.” (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)