DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 May)— Police seized P14.4 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine) at the Task Force Davao checkpoint, a joint military and police endeavor, in Calinan District early evening Wednesday.

A member of Task Force Davao inspects passengers’ bags at a checkpoint. Mindanews file Photo

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office, said that when passengers were asked to alight from the Rural Tours bus for routine inspection at Purok 2 in Barangay Lacson at 6:31 p.m., an unidentified man immediately returned to his seat, tore open a big box, and took out a smaller box that he threw behind the bus.

When buses from Bukidnon stop at the checkpoint in Calinan, all passengers are required to disembark and bring their bags and baggage with them for inspection.

Tuazon said that the suspect, who was wearing black shirt, immediately escaped while the bus passengers and the nearby residents panicked.

Tuazon said that the personnel from the Task Force Davao immediately secured the area and upon inspection, discovered that the box contained suspected shabu.

She said authorities are conducting a hot pursuit operation to arrest the male suspect.

The Rural Tours bus was bound for this city from Cagayan de Oro but the suspect boarded in Bukidnon, Tuazon said.

This was the biggest amount of shabu confiscated by police authorities in Davao this month.

Last May 3, authorities seized shabu with an estimated value of P5.5 million in a joint buy-bust operation conducted by police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Davao at Purok 2, Camus Street in Barangay 9-A. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)