7 more NPAs surrender in Bukidnon

Seven more alleged New People’s Army rebels surrendered to the military, bringing along six high-powered firearms, in Sitio Ulayanon, Barangay Klabugao, Impasugong town in Bukidnon Friday last week.

Lt. Col. Marc Bien Stevens Deslate, commanding officer of the 8th Infantry Battalion, said the rebels belonging to the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee operates in the provinces of Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental and Caraga regions.

On May 8, a top ranking NPA regional officer identified as Randy Bayot also surrendered along with 43 others to the military in Malaybalay City.

Navy intercepts P21 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Davao Oriental

A Philippine Navy ship intercepted a motor banca laden with 422 cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P21 million off Balut Island in Davao Oriental province.

In a statement, the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao said one of their patrol gunboat, the BRP Dioscoro Papa, intercepted the motorized banca with markings “Vikings” some 10 nautical miles off Balut Island and was intending to go to Digos City in Davao del Sur.

The Navy said seven suspects were arrested and turned over to the Bureau of Customs in General Santos City.

The BRP Dioscoro Papa is one of the 11 ships of the Jose Andrada Class coastal patrol boats acquired through the United States Foreign Military Sales and was commissioned on June 1, 1995.

Abu Sayyaf killed in Tawi-Tawi

Police killed an Abu Sayyaf leader after a 30-minute gun fight that wounded also three policemen in the town of Tandubas, Tawi-Tawi province on Tuesday.

PNP Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil said an M14 rifle and M16 rifle was found beside Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Udon Hasim after the gun battle in Barangay Lahay-Lahay in Tandubas town.

Marbil said Hasim was responsible for the ambush that killed 23 civilians in Talipao, Sulu on July 28, 2013.

The PNP chief said the three wounded policemen were brought to Zamboanga City for treatment.