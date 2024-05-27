Author Frencie Carreon signs one of her books launched on Monday, 27 May 2024, in Zamboanga City. MindaNews photo courtesy of by Jericho Carl Paragas / Ateneo de Zamboanga University

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 27 May) – Two books on Zamboanga City’s contemporary history, written by MindaNews correspondent Frencie Carreon, were launched Monday, May 27, here.

The two books are titled “Cabatangan: Towards A New Perspective (A Post-Conflict Review and Analysis) ” and “The 2013 Zamboanga Siege: Socio-Political Armed Conflict on an Urban Terrain.”



Carreon, who is based in Zamboanga City, is an eyewitness to both armed conflicts that happened in 2001 and 2013, respectively.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. graced the book launching as the guest of honor, and Air Force Brig. Gen. Aldrin Annani, deputy commander of the Western Mindanao Command, as the guest speaker.



In his speech, Galvez said that Zamboanga’s recovery can be attributed “primarily to the city’s leadership” for demonstrating a “strong political will,” and to the local residents, who have shown remarkable resilience and determination in the face of adversity.



“Memories of the siege will remain in the hearts and minds of Zamboangueños who have to pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives,” Galvez said.



For his part, Annani said that recording what had happened in the past could serve as a “vital mentor in evaluating current and future security landscapes.”



Businessman Pedro Rufo Soliven, chairman of the Committee on Economic Development of the Regional Development Council – Region 9, stressed that “from history, we will learn, and from history, we will heal.”



“It’s painful that we have to experience these (armed conflicts) in our lifetime,” he said, recalling a Pasonanca resident’s experiences during the Cabatangan Siege.

He also cited the impact of the local armed conflicts to the economy.



“We have to continue to communicate peace, hold dialogues of peace, be peace warriors. We have to listen, because they too have a story to tell, why they continue to fight for their rights. It is also through this lens, in the ability to listen, that we can achieve peace. We (must) walk the talk, and continue the interfaith community dialogue,” Soliven said.



The two books are published by Maven Media Asia. (MindaNews)

