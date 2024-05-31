MGen Jose Maria Cuerpo. MindaNews file photo taken March 23, 2023 by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 31 May) – Maj Gen Jose Maria Cuerpo II, commanding general of the Army 4th Infantry Division, will replace Lt Gen Greg Almerol as commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Cuerpo will remain as 4ID commander in a concurrent capacity.

The change of command ceremony will be held at the Naval Station Felix Apolinario in Camp Panacan, Davao City on Friday afternoon, the day Almero reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Almerol, who hails from Cagayan de Oro City, had been the Eastmincom commander since March 8, 2021 after the passage of Republic No. 11939 that amended the tour of duty of key military officers.

Cuerpo, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Bigkis-Lahi” Class of 1990 and who hails from Iligan City, is a veteran in the fight against the ISIS-inspired Dawlah Islamiyah.

He has also led the 4ID in scoring several tactical victories against the New People’s Army in northern and northeastern Mindanao. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)