Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection and Central 911 try to suppress the fire that started at an abandoned movie theater on C.M. Recto Avenue in Davao City on Monday morning (31 May 2024). MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 May) — Fire gutted three buildings, including the abandoned New Davao Theatre on C.M. Recto Avenue, commonly known to locals as Claveria, Friday morning.

Based on the initial investigation report of C. Bangoy Sr. Fire Station sent to the media, the fire started at 6:36 a.m. from the old theater.

Firefighters also used two cranes from Central 911 to put out the fire.

Most of C.M. Recto Avenue was closed to give way to firefighters, causing traffic congestion that extended to many parts of the city proper, as the road is just minutes away from the city hall.

The fire was extinguished at 10:00 a.m with no casualties or injuries reported.

Firefighter use ladder trucks to suppress a fire that started at the abandoned New Davao Theatre on C.M Recto in Davao City on Monday morning (31 May 2024). MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

The New Davao Theatre was a landmark of the city, especially during the 1970s and 1980s, as one of the movie theaters showing foreign and local films.

It stood between the also abandoned Davao Hotel and Davao Electronic Center, which were partially burned.

The abandoned theater is located near an inn and a convenience store.

A social media post showed that a firewall initially prevented the two neighboring buildings from being burned. However, the firewall collapsed, causing the fire to spread to them.

The estimated cost of damage and the cause of fire were still being determined by fire investigators. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)