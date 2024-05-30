DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 May)—The officer-in-charge of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said “no changes will be made under [his] watch.”

Col. Rolindo Soguilon, the designated OIC of the DCPO, during a press conference at the Apo View Hotel on Wednesday (29 May 2024). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Col. Rolindo Soguilon, PRO-11 deputy regional director for operations who was designated DCPO officer-in-charge, made the assurance just days after the relief of Col. Richard Bad-ang as DCPO city director and 34 other police officers.

The relief of the police officers here was reportedly part of the ongoing motu proprio (own initiative) investigation being conducted by the PRO-11 Regional Internal Affairs Service concerning the seven people who were killed during police anti-drug operations under Bad-ang’s watch.

“The police in Davao City are continuing to carry out their mandate for crime prevention and crime solution,” Soguilon said in a press conference at the Apo View Hotel Wednesday morning. “In my opinion, nothing has changed,” he added.

As for how it will potentially affect Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte’s declaration of “war on drugs,” Soguilon said “there is nothing to worry about” as they are constantly going after drug personalities in the city.

The DCPO officer-in-charge emphasized that the war on drugs should not be perceived as a bloody campaign.

He said that while the term “war” might suggest bloodshed or violence to civilians, the PNP would rather aim for a relentless campaign against illegal drugs, focusing on users, pushers, and dealers.

Soguilon said that in situations where police lives are in danger, force might be necessary, as long as it is under their standard operational procedures. He reassured police officers to not hesitate in conducting anti-drug operations despite potential counter-charges or setbacks from alleged drug users.

“Our police should not be afraid or hesitant to conduct anti-illegal drug campaigns because we follow specific drug operational procedures,” he said.

Soguilon said he is optimistic that the PNP will continue to strive in its efforts against illegal drugs.

The relief of the 35 DCPO officers was raised by Councilor Luna Acosta, chair of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s committee on peace and public safety, who said that the move must have “undermined the morale” of the police force. “Imagine, so many seasoned officers being relieved. What will happen to our forces on the ground? This is very, very concerning for our peace and security,” she said.

Acosta said it “could be political,” probably initiated by the camp of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. against the Dutertes, noting that the relief of the police officers was simultaneous with the removal of her mother, Maria Belen “Mabel” Acosta, as head of the Mindanao Development Authority.

The younger Acosta said that was the reason she lobbied before the city council to pass a resolution on Tuesday condemning the relief of the DCPO officers.

Soguilon, however, said there is no low morale happening in his troops.

“There’s no such thing as low morale. That’s not even part of our vocabulary,” he said.

Mayor Duterte declared his “war against drugs” on March 22 during the turnover ceremony where Bad-ang was welcomed as the new city police director. Within the following week, seven alleged drug pushers were killed in buy-bust operations. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)