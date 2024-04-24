NGCP transmission towers. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 24 April) — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) lifted Wednesday afternoon the “yellow alert” it issued earlier in the day for the Mindanao grid, after the power situation on the entire island has stabilized.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the NGCP declared the entire Mindanao grid under yellow alert from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The NGCP said that “nine power plants are on forced outage this month while five others are running on derated capacities.”

The forced outage reduced supply in the Mindanao grid by at least 673.98 megawatts (MW), it said.

“A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement,” the NGCP said.

The NGCP said the peak demand in the Mindanao grid on Wednesday was 2,761 MW while the available supply stood only at 2,614 MW, or a deficiency of 147 MW.

In a text message, Beth Ladaga, NGCP corporate communications officer for Western Mindanao, said the yellow alert was lifted at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday.

She did not explain how the NGCP managed to stabilize the power situation in Mindanao in a matter of hours. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)