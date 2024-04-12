Former President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a press conference at the Grand Menseng Hotel in Davao City on 11 April 2024, on the suspension of Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 April) – The suspension of Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib appeared to have not undergone due process of law and made him “a victim of an authoritarian, oppressive government,” former president Rodrigo Duterte said in a press conference at the Grand Men Seng Hotel here Thursday night.

According to OP-DC Case No. 22-L-100 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin dated April 8, Jubahib was ordered suspended for 60 days starting April 11.

The suspension stemmed from the complaint filed by Board Member Orly Amit against the governor for grave abuse of authority and oppression in connection with the recall of a government-issued vehicle in November 2022.

But Duterte said Marcos is using his authority and military power to advance his political interests.

“Alam mo, ang simpleng pagkasabi dito (You know, in simple terms), I am accusing Marcos of bringing us back to the old politics, suspend tapos tanggal ng tao ng walang [due process] (suspend then remove people without due process),” Duterte said.

Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez speaks during a press conference at the Grand Menseng Hotel in Davao City on 11 April 2024, on the suspension of Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

He said that his father, Vicente Duterte, remained with the Nacionalista Party as other politicians in Davao moved to the rival Liberal Party to support Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s candidacy during the 1965 presidential elections.

Marcos Sr. used to be with the Liberal Party but moved to the Nacionalista Party because he could not get his former party’s nomination to run as president as Diosdado Macapagal, who headed the LP, was seeking reelection.

Duterte said his father received suspension orders during his time as governor but were not carried out because the latter would challenge his accusers “to meet him at the Supreme Court.”

“If that really is what [Marcos Jr. is] doing now, I am accusing him of another thing, being an authoritarian leader,” he said.

Meanwhile, Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, who was also in the press conference, linked Jubahib’s suspension to the “Hakbang ng Maisug” rally in Tagum City on April 14.

Alvarez said Jubahib told him that emissaries from Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. twice visited the Davao del Norte capitol allegedly to stop the rally.

He said the emissaries advised Jubahib not to proceed with the rally, as Lagdameo, who is from the province, expressed concerns about “feeling embarrassed.”

Alvarez also said the supposed prayer rally will put Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy and Davao del Norte Vice Governor Carlo “Oyo” Uy, both Marcos allies “to shame.”

He said Lagdameo arrived in Tagum City the next day, called Jubahib to meet him at a restaurant to urge him to cancel the prayer rally, but the governor never showed up.

“Lagdameo was angry because he felt disrespected by Jubahib for not showing up at the restaurant. Their team said, ‘If we cannot persuade the governor, let us just replace the governor, we can always suspend him’),” he added in Filipino.

However, both Alvarez and Duterte said the prayer rally at Davao del Norte Sports Complex on Sunday will continue “come hell or high water,” as planned by most of the Davao del Norte mayors.

“We are urging those who are against [Marcos] to join us and form an alliance or whatever against Marcos,” Duterte said.

He called out Lagdameo and Marcos, saying “huwag niyo ako piliting magbuga ako rito ng masaktan ko kayong lahat… huwag kayong magtigas-tigasan (Don’t force me to vent out here and hurt all of you…don’t play tough).”

The former president also called out both Bersamin, who he appointed as Chief Justice, and Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos for “not following the law and its due process.”

Meanwhile, Vice Governor Uy, talking to reporters on Wednesday morning, said the people of Davao del Norte should stay calm, as the suspension of Jubahib is part of “due process and established legal procedures.”

Abdullah Matalam, acting regional director of the Department of Interior and Local Government-Region 11 declared Uy as the acting governor on Thursday morning.

“The Vice Governor’s Office remains committed to help with the issues in a calm and lawful manner. We will continue to serve the people of Davao del Norte to the best of our ability, despite the circumstances,” Uy said.

Abalos said in a statement that Jubahib was suspended due to “several administrative complaints”. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)