Image from Facebook page Sultan Kudarat Provincial Tourism Office

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 24 April) — Fifty-four contestants of the Ms. Universe Philippines 2024 arrived Wednesday in Sultan Kudarat province in Region 12 as part of their country tour activities for this year’s pageant.

Kahar Delatin, Sultan Kudarat tourism officer, said the Ms. Universe candidates will stay in the province for four days from April 24 to 29, with the holding of the National Costume Competition as the highlight of their visit.

They will also hold a photo shoot featuring Sultan Kudarat’s premier tourism destinations such as the Bansada Agri-Eco Adventure Park in Bagumbayan, the refreshing halo-halo of Esperanza, the Lutayan Lake in Lutayan, the Baras Bird Sanctuary in Tacurong City, the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital and Provincial Capitol, and the Pangadilan Rock Formation Falls and the La Palmera Mountain Ridge in Columbio.

“Take a look at the amazing sights and natural wonders of the province of Sultan Kudarat, the venue of the 2024 Miss Universe Philippines National Costume Competition” Delatin said in a Facebook live press conference.

Esperanza Mayor JunJun Plotena announced on his Facebook page that today (Wednesday) the candidates will savor their halo-Halo, the town’s main food tourism attraction.

Delatin said the candidates will also enjoy the coffee of Sultan Kudarat province, which is now being proposed to be officially designated as the “Coffee Capital of the Philippines.”

Aside from the National Costume Competition, there will also be a Runway Challenge and Inaul fashion show.

The Inaul is a traditional, colorful and intricately designed woven-cloth weaved by Maguindanaon women. At least 15 local designers will participate to dress the candidates with their Inaul creations.

The provincial government said the events related to Ms. Universe Philippines are free of charge.

Delaten encouraged netizens to use the hashtags #SultanKudaratSikatKa and #SultanKudaratTayoAngTurismo as their way of helping to promote the province. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)