DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 April) — Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy vowed to come out of hiding and face the charges against him if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will give a “written guarantee” that Americans will not meddle in the local proceedings.

In a recorded statement aired on the youtube channel of Sonshine Media Network International-owned DZAR 1021, Quiboloy said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US are allegedly plotting “extraordinary rendition” against him.

He claimed he has been hiding to preserve himself from threats to his life and not to evade the allegations against him.

Quiboloy said that instead of extradition, the FBI and CIA are plotting an “extraordinary rendition” either to assassinate or kidnap him to bring him back to the US and make him face the numerous charges filed there.

Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy. File photo by MANMAN DEJETO

He said the accusations that are now pending before the Regional Trial Courts of Davao and Pasig and even the ongoing Senate investigations are part of the “playbook” of the US Government to capture him.

Hiding from authorities, he said, is the “wisdom of our Lord God” to preserve himself and prevent him from being trapped.

Quiboloy said Marcos, whom he supported in the 2022 elections along with his running mate Sara Duterte, is in cahoots with the US Government.

He said he will appear if Marcos and the heads of Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will give him a “written guarantee” that FBI, CIA, and the US Embassy will not interfere in the local court proceedings and there will be no “extraordinary rendition.”

He also asked Senator Risa Hontiveros to “stop the drama” and publicity set aside the Senate inquiry on the allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse, and go directly to the court.

Hontiveros chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, which is leading an investigation in aid of legislation into the “reported violation of human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse” against the self-appointed “Son of God.”

On April 3, the RTC-Branch 12 in Davao City released a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy and his co-accused Jackielyn W. Roy, Barangay Tamayong chair Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid C. Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes for alleged child abuse.

This after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla reversed the resolution of the Office of the City Prosecutor of Davao last March that dismissed the complaints for rape, qualified human trafficking, and child abuse.

Cresente, Paulene, and Cemañes were arrested on the same day the warrant of arrest was issued while Roy and Ingrid surrendered the following day. All five were released from detention after posting bail of P80,000 each.

Maj. Catherine dela Rey, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Davao, declined to comment on the statements of Quiboloy that he has been under surveillance by the FBI and CIA agents who are planning to resort to “extraordinary rendition” measures to bring him back to the US.

She said they have no clue where Quiboloy is hiding or whether he is still in Davao but assured local authorities are continuously searching for him.

Quiboloy said he believes the purpose of filing cases in the Philippines is to ultimately put him in the hands of the US Government.

He said he would not allow himself to be put under the custody of the US, vowed to fight his oppressors as well as those suppressing his constitutional rights, and fight the “injustices in the government.”

In the US, Quiboloy has been on the wanted list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation since February 2022 amid numerous indictments for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling after a federal warrant was issued in November 2021 against him.

In December 2022, the US Department of the Treasury included Quiboloy in the list of over 40 individuals from different countries whose assets have been blocked after being linked to corruption and human rights abuse.

It said Quiboloy is designated pursuant to E.O. 13818 “for being a foreign person who is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse.”

It said that all property and interests in property of the designated persons that “are in the US or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control),” including those assets that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)