Former President Rodrigo Duterte shakes the hand of his son, Sebastian Duterte, during the latter’s oathtaking as mayor of Davao City on 27 June 2022. The 34-year-old Sebastian, the youngest son of Duterte with Elizabeth Zimmerman, is the third Duterte to serve as mayor of Davao City, after his father and sister Sara, the Vice President. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 April) – Political dynasties continue to thrive in the Philippines due to “poverty,” forcing constituents of politicians to depend on them for hard infrastructures and basic social services, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte said during the 42nd anniversary celebration and national council meeting of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) at Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu.

Duterte, himself the patriarch of a political dynasty based in Davao City, said politics in the country remains in the “feudal state,” as people are increasingly at the mercy of incumbent politicians for water, schools, hospitals, employment, and roads.

He added that incumbent politicians are assured of reelection for as long as they are able to provide projects for their constituents.

The Duterte family has ruled Davao City for more than three decades. Before elected president in 2016, President Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor to his daughter-mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016 with son Paolo as vice mayor.

Duterte’s daughter Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 until 2013, elected mayor in 2016 when her father ran for president, and re-elected in 2019 with Sebastian or “Baste” as the vice mayor.

Paolo, the ex-President’s eldest son, was councilor from 2008 to 2013, vice mayor from 2013 to 2018, and representative of the First District from 2019 until the present, while Sebastian was elected mayor in 2022.

“If he is able to dispense funding, money or projects, he can remain relatively safe for a few terms. Ganun yan. Ganun ang politika ng Pilipinas – feudal talaga. (That’s it. That’s how politics works in the Philippines. It’s really feudal). We are still in the ‘feudal state’ sa ating (in terms of) political maturity,” Duterte said.

The former President said that without funding and projects, politicians risk losing support of the public in the next elections as voters will always elect politicians “close to the Malacañan (Palace)” who can provide them with basic services.

Duterte said this was how PDP-Laban lost most of its allies, who changed party to support President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The PDP-Laban was considered the “supermajority” in Congress during his time as President from 2016 to 2022.

Duterte said switching parties is not necessarily bad because the political career of congressmen depends on projects.

“Ang mga tao kasi tandaan nyo yan mga politiko kayo (You remember this because you are politicians). PDP, it’s politics. Serving the country is second. First, it’s politics and ambition, for honor,” he said.

A study done in 2012 (Political Dynasties and Poverty: Chicken or the Egg?) by Ronald U. Mendoza, Edsel Beja, Victor Venida and David Yap arrived at the findings that “higher poverty incidence increases the chance for dynasties to grow (become ‘fat’) and dominate the political positions under analysis,” and “there are more dynasties in regions with higher poverty and lower human development.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)