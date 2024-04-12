Combat casualty demonstration on April 10, 2024 with US Marine troops and Philippine troops during MAREX 2024 in Barira, Maguindanao Del Norte. Photo courtesy of Kutangbato News

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 12 April) – Philippine forces and 50 US Marines from the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force have been holding since April 8 military exercises and sharing of tactical knowledge on maritime security operations in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte to enhance maritime defense and strengthen regional security against terrorism.

Marine Exercises 2024 (MAREX), as the activity is called, will last until April 19, and is held in Camp Abubakar, a former lair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which now serves as the camp of the 1st Marine Brigade.

Philippine security forces joining the exercises include personnel from the 1st Marine Brigade, 6th Infantry Division, commandos from the Police Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Mobile Forces Battalion, and Navy reservists in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Major General Alex Rillera, commander of the Joint Task Force Central said during the opening ceremony that the exercises are “a good opportunity to showcase the alliance between the United States and Philippine Armed Forces.”

He said MAREX does not only cover simulations on military operations but also community relations and humanitarian assistance as well.

“We all know that in any military operation, the utmost priority is the wellbeing of the civilians who will be caught in the middle of a firefight, that is why civilian consideration is given the highest consideration during planning,” he said.

“It will significantly improve the interoperability of both armies and contribute to regional security. Furthermore, it presents an opportunity for local communities and businesses to thrive,” he added.

MAREX 2024 is considered a historic event as it marks the first-ever bilateral exercise being conducted in the region.

The exercises cover Subject Matter Exchange Exercise and Combined Field Training Exercise, and focus on maritime security operations in the littorals, amphibious assault operations, and special operations.

MAREX also includes surface force insertion within the Naval Task Group Central and Joint Task Force- Central Joint Area of Operations.

“This year’s military exercise is another product of our nations’ endeavor to strengthen the security in this part of the globe not only from the threats of global terrorism but also from threats brought about by calamities and natural disasters,” BGen Eric Macaambac, of the 1st Marine Brigade, said.

Col Douglas Krugman of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Marine Division of the United States, said: “Our countries have maintained a longstanding alliance, spanning generations. Through continuous collaboration and training, we aim to showcase our collective strength and readiness. Anyone seeking to threaten this region must contend with the formidable forces that have honed their skills over decades.”

US and Philippine officials described the exercises as a symbol of enduring partnership and a beacon of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Philippines is facing territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea against China, with the latter being accused of bullying Filipino fisherfolk and troops that are stationed there.

From April 22 to May 8, Balikatan Exercises will be conducted by US Forces and Philippine troops at sites that will include Palawan, which is closest to the disputed waters.

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines has revitalized security ties with the US, a departure from the pro-Beijing stance of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)