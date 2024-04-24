Universidad de Zamboanga tops pharmacist exams

Three graduates from the Universidad de Zamboanga topped the April 2024 Pharmacist Licensure Examinations (PLE), the Professional Regulations Commission said.

The Tetuan-based school has three of its graduates in the Top 10 passers, namely Rhedz-Wei Talling Hadjula at first with 92.85 percent; Faina Escandar Nain at fifth with 91.25 percent; and Rasheedkhan Alaja Jainal at 10th with 90.62 percent.

The PRC said 2,147 examinees took the PLE, of which 1,185 have passed in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

This is the first time in Zamboanga City’s history that three of its students landed among the Top 10 of the Pharmacists Licensure Examinations.

Alleged big-time drug peddler nabbed in Maguindanao

Another alleged big-time drug peddler was arrested in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte Monday afternoon, as the police launched more anti-drug operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Sultan Kudarat town police chief Lt. Colonel Esmael Madin identified the alleged drug peddler as Jobert Paches, 27, a resident of Barangay Mother Poblacion, Cotabato City.

Madin said a team of police anti-drug operatives arrested Paches during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Limbo, Sultan Kudarat town Monday afternoon.

He said eight sachets of suspected shabu with a street value of P2.7 million were seized from the suspect.

The BARMM police had confiscated P50 million worth of shabu across the region since January this year.