Brahminy kites rescued in Zamboanga del Sur

Environment officials retrieved two juvenile Brahminy Kite who fell from their nest in Zamboanga del Sur, reports said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources, in a report, said that the two raptors fell from a lauan tree and rescued by a certain Marvin Malin who brought them to his house in Purok 2-A in Sigapod Village, Midsalip town.

A wildlife rescue team from the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office immediately went to the house of Malin after he reported the incident.

The DENR said the two raptors, which were found healthy, were brought to the Regional Wildlife Center in nearby Tukuran town to undergo rehabilitation and prepare them for their eventual release back to the wild.

BIFF admits killing of top leader in clash with Army

A spokesperson of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) confirmed that its top leader, Mohiden Animbang alias Kagui Karialan, and his brother Saga Animbang were among the militants who were killed in a clash with Army soldiers in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur last Monday.

Abu Supyan, spokesperson of the BIFF-Karialan faction, confirmed the death of Animbang to radio stations in Cotabato Monday afternoon.

However, Supyan said they would continue to fight the military despite the loss of their two top leaders.

The BIFF-Karialan faction has pledged to and allied themselves with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group.

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division, said the Animbang brothers, along with 10 other BIFF fighters, were killed in a clash in Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan town on Monday morning.

6 NPAs surrender in Bukidnon

Six members of the communist New People’s Army have surrendered to Army officials in the town of Impasugong, Bukidnon last weekend.

Lt. Col. Stevens Desiate, commander of the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion, said the rebels were led by their alleged squad leader Alaw Namulanta Lagaolao of the NPA HQF Neo of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

Desiate said the rebels brought along with them three AK-47 rifles and one M1 carbine rifle.