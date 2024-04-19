P50M found during Marawi siege forfeited

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 19 April) – Fifty million pesos seized by government troops during the Marawi siege in 2017 and believed to be intended for terrorist activities has been forfeited in favor of the government and turned over to the Bureau of Treasury.

In a statement, the Anti-Money Laundering Council said the forfeiture was in compliance with the ruling of Regional Trial Court Branch 18 in Manila.

The court said the money was meant to finance the operations of the Dawlah Islamiyah during the siege.

According to the AMLC, the military found the money during the fighting in Marawi City. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

81 turtle hatchlings released in Surigao City

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 19 April) – Eighty-one turtle hatchlings were released to the sea at Banahao Beach in Barangay Sabang, Surigao City last Tuesday.

In a statement, the Surigao City Public Information Office said officials of Barangay Sabang released the turtle hatchlings at 2am Tuesday.

The statement said the city government of Surigao considered the release of the turtle hatchlings as a major milestone in its ecological efforts.

In Surigao del Norte, however, the body of a dead dugong or sea cow was found by fishermen in Barangay Tag-anongan, Cortes town, its local government said in a statement Thursday.

In Siargao Island, a decomposing carcass of a sperm whale was found by fishermen at Magpupungko Rock Pools in Barangay Pilaring, Pilar town.

No laboratory examinations were done on the two marine mammals, which were immediately buried by the residents. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

3 drug suspects arrested, shabu worth P476,000 seized

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 19 April) – Police arrested three alleged drug pushers and seized some P476,000 worth of shabu in a sting operation in Koronadal City last Sunday.

Koronadal police chief Lt. Colonel Hoover Antonio identified the suspects only by their aliases “Manong”, “Junjun” and “Enting,” all farmers.

Antonio said 70 grams of shabu packed in four plastic sachets worth P476,000 and a pick-up truck were seized from the three suspects.

He said the police operation against the three suspects took place in Morales Village in Koronadal City after a series of surveillance. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)