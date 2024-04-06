Male residents assist the women in the production of artisanal salt. Photo courtesy of DOST IX

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 05 April) – Residents of Murcielagos Island Protected Landscape and Seascape (MIPLS) in Labason, Zamboanga del Norte have started producing artisanal salt to address the scarcity of the commodity in their area, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) IX in its press release Thursday.

This came after members of the Bayangan Women Vendors Association (BWVA) attended a hands-on training on salt-making late last month in Barangay San Antonio with artisanal salt producer Regie Marinduque.

Organized by the DOST provincial office and Community Environment and Natural Resources Office of Liloy, Zamboanga Del Norte, the training included topics on traditional cooking methods and solar drying techniques.

BWVA targets to attain self-sufficiency in salt by producing at least 50 kilos daily.

Elvie Cua-Zamoras, MIPLS Protected Area Superintendent, in a phone interview said the DOST has provided a solar tunnel dryer for fish-drying and a hybrid salt-making and crystallization facility.

Cua-Zamoras said the assistance is meant to to lessen the residents’ dependence on marine resources and introduce salt-making as an alternative livelihood.

She added the Department of Public Works and Highways provided a washing area and two water tanks with a capacity of 1,200 liters each. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)