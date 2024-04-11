GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 11 April)—Fans expressed joy when Bangsamoro singer Shairaa mentioned on social media that her viral song “Selos” will soon be back in streaming platforms after negotiations with the camp of Australian singer-songwriter-actress Lenka Kripac.

Shairaa. Photo from the Shairaa Moro Singer Facebook page.

The song, with lyrics in Filipino but used the melody of Lenka’s 2008 song “Trouble is a Friend,” was removed weeks ago from online streaming sites due to copyright issues. Shairaa’s production team AHS said they were the ones who initiated the removal.

Some fans, however, appeared skeptical of the young singer’s remarks on a video posted on her social media page on Sunday, April 7, where she happily announced that no formal lawsuit was filed against them by the Australian singer’s camp.

“Wala pong kaso na isinampa laban sa amin. Sa katunayan, naging mahinahon at mapayapa ang pag-uusap namin ng kampo ni Lenka, at nauwi po ito sa pagkakaroon ng kasunduan hinggil sa pamamaraan ng muling paglabas ng kanta sa mga online streaming platforms,” said Shairaa on a video posted on her social media page.

(There were no charges filed against us. In fact, the talks with Lenka’s camp went smooth and calm and it resulted in an agreement on how to release our songs via online streaming platforms.)

The singer, however, did not mention in the video details of the agreement they have reached with the camp of Lenka. She has yet to respond as of writing to our query about this matter which was sent via her Messenger account Thursday morning.

In her video, Shairaa said she and her team will consider what happened to them as a lesson.

Sounds Indonesian

Many netizens want Shairaa, already labelled by some as queen of Bangsamoro pop, to do original songs not merely relying from outside talents to build her own identity.

It would also be good for her if she does her own originals to avoid lawsuits, suggested netizen Barceleano Buarao.

Amid the Selos copyright issue, netizens pointed out that one of Shariaa’s song, “Forever Single,” has a similar melody with that of an original song by Indonesian band Papinka.

Forever Single was posted in AHS YouTube channel on October 29, 2023.

AHS has made clarifications that the melody of “Forever Single” was taken from Papinka’s “Masih Mencintainya.”

The production team issued a disclaimer saying Shariaa’s song is a cover of the Papinka music. Shairaa and AHS did not mention if they have permission from Papinka to make a cover of the Indonesian band’s song.

Bangsamoro talents and skills

Long before the copyright issue on Shariaa’s song came about, a journalist and musician had been pushing for originality among Bangsamoro artists, seeing the potential of many of them.

Shairaa is one proof that the Bangsamoro has great potential in the arts, said Allan Afdal Nawal, himself a Bangsamoro.

BANGSAMORO MUSICIAN. Allan Afdal Nawal, who has seen best times as a musician and a journalist, said copying is haram. (Contributed photo)

“Shairaa is a great singer and has a great voice,” said the veteran guitarist.

Like other Filipino artists, there are a wealth of skills among the Bangsamoro. Nawal mentioned Bapa Esmael Akmad, an exceptional kutyapi player and song artist Khomeini Bansuan, “who should also move forward and compose their own songs and melodies.”

Nawal said the opportunity is always there. “But as they say, the right material always matters and of course, timing,” he added.

Copying is haram

“Artistry has to be original,” quipped Nawal, pointing out that copying from others is not only plagiarism but would show lack of artistry.

There are, however, exceptions, Nawal said, citing Alfred Matthew “Weird Al” Yankovic, an American musician-comedian best known for writing and performing comedy songs. Yankovic often parodies certain songs by other musicians.

Nawal pointed out that making a song into parody requires the permission of the original artist or the composer of the music.

“Continuously copying melodies is like thievery. It is haram,” he said. (Rommel G. Rebollido / MindaNews)