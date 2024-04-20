Foodpanda riders in Davao City. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 April) – A group of delivery riders will petition the city council to amend the Davao City Revenue Code to make them exempt from paying business permits and other fees.

Eduardo Quijano, United Davao Delivery Riders Association (UDDRA) president said they are preparing to send the petition to Councilor Jesus Zozobrado, chair of the committee on rules, privileges, laws, and ordinances.

“We can send [the petition] within five to seven days, within the week,” Rolando Jatico, UDDRA vice president said during the committee hearing at the Sangguniang Panglungsod, Friday morning.

This came after UDDRA members complained before the city council about some “unnecessary” fees they needed to pay for them to operate.

On January 18, the group sent a petition to City Mayor Sebastian Duterte to exempt them from business permits, and to have them considered as employees rather than business partners.

Instead of paying for business permit requirements, they said they prefer to obtain a Special Permit for Delivery Riders costing around ₱400.

“Hopefully, this year, the revenue code will finally be amended… At present, the talks with the committee is progressive, proactive, moving towards the elimination of the business permit for us riders),” Quijano told reporters in Cebuano, Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Zozobrado said they will hold a joint committee hearing with Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, chair of the finance committee, ways and means and appropriations, and Councilor Bai Hundra Cassandra Advincula, chair of the committee on labor and employment opportunities, to address these concerns.

He said amending the Revenue Code is possible, and told the delivery riders to submit their petition along with the justifications and necessary computations.

CIty Ordinance No. 0291-17, also known as Davao City Revenue Code, was passed in 2017, but was amended in 2021, mandating delivery riders to apply for business permits, among other changes.

However, in a privilege speech in January, Councilor Bernie Al-ag said that delivery riders should not be required to apply for business permits.

A joint memorandum circular issued by the Anti-Red Tape Authority, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and Department of Information and Communications Technology says individuals who provide personal services are exempt from securing business permits.

Zozobrado said he hopes for the approval of the proposed amendment, although he cited that “it would be three times within six years” that changes have been made.

“However, for riders, samtang wala pa ang bag-ong revenue code, pag-comply sa mo (However, for riders, while waiting for the new revenue code, please continue to comply),” he said. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)