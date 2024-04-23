DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 April)—The City Council will be conducting an investigation on issues at the airport, particularly, on taxi drivers overcharging tourists, and the alleged “sorry state” of the Francisco Bangoy International Airport.

Vice Mayor Jay Melchor Quitain said during the council’s session on Tuesday that the city council’s investigation will be on May 7, inviting officials from the local office of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP-Davao), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Region 11 (LTFRB-11), and Bureau of Immigration-Region 11.

The vice mayor made the announcement after Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, committee on tourism chair, raised concerns over taxi drivers outside the airport who overcharge tourists’ fares depending on the destinations, and the CAAP’s “non-improving” management of the airport, more popularly known as the Davao International Airport.

“The netizens had even tagged and blamed the inaction of the Davao City local government. But is it really our [city government’s] fault?” Alejandre said in his privilege speech.

The city councilor emphasized the need to create the Davao International Airport Authority, noting that former President Rodrigo Duterte already approved the creation of the DIAA in a law on August 30, 2019.

Republic Act Number 11457, also known as the “Charter of the Davao International Airport Authority,” creates the DIAA aimed to “undertake the economical, efficient, and effective control” of the airport. It also mandates the proposed body to upgrade airport facilities and formulate “internationally-accepted standards” in terms of service and accommodation.

“Imagine the frustration of our tourists and visitors or even our fellow Dabawenyos who wanted to be back here in Davao City, if upon arrival here, they will encounter the sorry state of facilities and the treatment of our taxi drivers,” Alejandre said.

Mayor Sebastia “Baste” Duterte on Sunday shared former media practitioner Jon Joaquin’s Facebook post regarding taxi drivers demanding fixed rates at the airport.

Duterte then warned, “Kamong mga taxi driver nga abusado gisuwayan na tamo ug badlong nga inato ra. Karon kay di man mo mangundang ug pangontrata labi na gikan airport aning mga pasahero, ug masakpan tamo ug maabtan tamo, mag ila-ila mo sakong uway. Suwayi ninyo.” (You abusive taxi drivers, I have given you friendly warning. But you don’t stop overcharging passengers, especially those at the airport. If I catchyou, you will get to know my rattan [apparently referring to a stick for caning]. Beware.)

The city mayor also called on the CAAP to improve services and facilities at the airport following a temporary closure of the runway starting April 13 to accommodate asphalt repairs. These repairs will continue until May 31.

On April 30, the next city council’s session, Dean Ortiz, spokesperson for the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region, confirmed to MindaNews he will report before the city council the developments on their regular meetings with the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB).

“It’s the communication and coordination which caused delays. I can’t give much info just yet, we hope to report these by Tuesday [April 30],” Ortiz said. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)