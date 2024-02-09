Politics in Cagayan de Oro heats up

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 9 February) – Politics started to heat up here this week after former Mayor Oscar Moreno slammed Mayor Rolando Uy for accusing him of non-payment for the use of the SEARSOLIN and Manresa dormitories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreno said the accusations were not true, blaming the consultants of Uy, some of whom are “active media practitioners,” for it.

“This is a malicious lie,” Moreno said in a statement.

Uy earlier accused Moreno of non-payment of P7,805,000 to Xavier University when the dormitories were used to house infected residents during the pandemic period.

The rift between Moreno and Uy, who were once political allies, came after the son of Uy, Joaquin, was defeated in the 2022 congressional elections.

The fallout also saw Moreno’s daughter, Imee, being stripped of her committees in the Sangguniang Panglungsod or city council.

3 GenSan cops axed for alleged murder involvement

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 9 February) – Three police officers were relieved of their duties pending the investigation of their alleged involvement in the killing of a murder suspect.

Police Colonel Nicomedes Olaivar Jr., chief of the General Santos City Police Office, identified the officers as Police Executive Master Sergeant Jemar Besana, Staff Sergeant Mark Anthony Gabay and Staff Sergeant Mohammad Abdulfata.

The three police officers were assigned at the Makar Police Station.

Olaivar said the three police officers were allegedly involved in the killing of murder suspect Fernando de las Marias, 50, who they claimed resisted arrest.

2 dead in vehicular accident in Bukidnon

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 9 February) – Two persons died when the vehicles they were riding collided in Manolo Fortich town, Bukidnon yesterday (February 8).

Police Corporal Brian Apalisok, of the Manolo Fortich Police Station, identified the fatalities as Argee Llanes, conductor of the Rural Transit Bus, and Mike Jomaoas, truck driver.

Apalisok said the truck tried to overtake another vehicle when it struck head on with the bus in Barangay Maluko, Manolo Fortich.

He said the bus was traveling to Cagayan de Oro while the truck was on the opposite direction going to Davao City.

<em>Members of the original cast of Sining Kambayoka the premier cultural group of Mindanao State university take a pose after receiving an award from the Philippine LEAF for being the outstanding theater group in the country in Manila on Thursday 8 February 2024 Photo courtesy of Sining Kambayoka<em>

Sining Kambayoka bags Philippine LEAF award

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 9 February) – Sining Kambayoka, the premier cultural group of Mindanao State University, was awarded by the Philippine Live Entertainment, Arts and Festival (LEAF) as the outstanding theatre group in the county.

The Philippine LEAF gave the award to Sining Kambayoka at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila Thursday night (February 8).

Artistic Director Frank Rivera, Art Casanova, Cecile Mambuaya and several members of the original cast received the award.

The group, who are mostly MSU alumni, produced the Maranao play “Pilandok” and other productions.