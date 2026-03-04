STATEMENT of We-Move (women journalists): Misogynistic and degrading remarks will not be tolerated

The Movement for the Safety and Welfare of Women Journalists (We-Move) in the Philippines, a consortium formed in 2023 to promote safe spaces, welfare, and security of women media practitioners, unequivocally denounces the inappropriate remarks of Quezon City Rep. Jesus Manuel Angel ‘’Bong’’ Sunday (about actress Anne Curtis) during Tuesday’s deliberations on the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives.



Such casual display of objectification of women – made on the 3rd of March, the National Women’s Month, and a few days before the International Women’s Day on March 8 – has no place in any forum. Women inside newsrooms, in public office, and in every sector of society deserve respect, not ridicule.



Words spoken in powerful spaces such as the halls of Congress, and on media platforms, carry weight. When they perpetuate objectification, they normalize a culture that undermines equality and emboldens abuse.

We therefore call for accountability and for a clear reaffirmation that misogynistic and degrading remarks will not be tolerated. Respect for women is not optional, it is a fundamental obligation in a democratic society.

4 March 2026

Manila, Philippines