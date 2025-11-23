PEPP STATEMENT “Pray and Work for Peace”

(Statement of the Philippine Ecumenical Peace Forum on the 2nd Anniversary of the GRP-NDFP Joint Statement on a Common Vision for Peace)

This Sunday marks the second year of the Joint Statement on a common vision for peace was signed by representatives of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front (NDFP). The statement was a sign of hope that both Parties will work for a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict that has been raging in the country.

However, since then, there have been nary an official word from both Parties on the progress of backchannel talks or if there are any.

Instead, on May 2, 2025, the government released Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 83, also known as the National Action Plan for Unity, Peace, and Development 2025–2028 (NAP-UPD). The implementation of the NAP-UPD is under the leadership of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), a government arm that is notorious for red-tagging.

Meanwhile, reports continue about armed clashes between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the New People’s Army (NPA).

Moreover, violations of human rights and international humanitarian law persists and those responsible are not accountable. The socioeconomic situation continues to worsen with a huge percentage of our people rating themselves as poor. The increasing presence of US troops in the country amidst the growing tensions with China is undermining the country’s sovereign and supposedly Independent foreign policy. The country’s vulnerability to climate change has been exacerbated by the systematic and rampant corruption in government which has been exposed of late because of substandard and even non-existent flood control projects.

These issues are the same problems that have fueled the armed conflict in the country for decades and they are causing much public outrage today.

You know the message God sent to the people…announcing the good news of peace through Jesus Christ, who is Lord of all (cf. Acts 10:36 NIV). As Advent season approaches, which starts on November 30, we must continue to pray and work for peace.

It is in this light that the Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform call on both Parties to return to the formal negotiating table. These issues can be addressed by the substantive agenda of the formal peace negotiations: 1) respect for human rights and international humanitarian law; 2) socio-economic reforms; 3) political and constitutional reforms; and 4) end of hostilities and disposition of forces.

As church leaders, we also affirm the essential role of stakeholders/peace advocates to actively accompany the negotiations by being well-informed of its progress or non-progress. We can be counted on to encourage both Parties to create and maintain a more favorable and conducive atmosphere including proposing and pushing for goodwill and confidence-building measures by either or both Parties. Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification. (Romans 14:19 NIV)

Issued and signed on this day, 22nd of November, 2025

(Sgd.)

Archbishop Emeritus Antonio J. Ledesma, SJ., DD

Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

Co-chairperson, PEPP

Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines

(Sgd.)

The Rt. Rev’d. Rex B. Reyes, Jr.

Co-chairperson, PEPP

Ecumenical Bishops Forum

(Sgd.)

Rev. Dr. Aldrin Penamora

Executive Director

Justice, Peace and Reconciliation Commission And

the Theological Commission of the Phil. Council of Evangelical Churches

(Sgd.)

Ms. Minnie Anne Mata-Calub

General Secretary

National Council of Churches in the Philippines

(Sgd.)

Sr. Mary John D. Mananzan, OSB

Office of Gender Commission – CMSP

(Sgd.)

Most Rev. Bishop Emeritus Deogracias S. Iniguez, Jr., DD

Ecumenical Bishops Forum