As one of the original complainants in the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, the Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) views with concern the Supreme Court’s (SC) recent decision in Duterte v. House of Representatives (2025) as it significantly alters the constitutional impeachment process and may inadvertently weaken its efficacy as the constitutional tool for exacting accountability from the highest government officials.

The ruling departs from nearly two decades of established precedent under the Francisco v. House of Representatives (2003) doctrine, which provided a clear and predictable standard:

an impeachment proceeding Is deemed “initiated” only upon the filing of a complaint and its subsequent referral to the House Committee on Justice. The new decision establishes that the “effective dismissal” of prior complaints by the House also serves to initiate proceedings and triggers the one-year ban under Article XI, Section 3(5) of the Constitution.

While acknowledging the Court’s stated intent to prevent the indefinite suspension of complaints and with all due respect, UPLM identifies two significant areas of concern:

The Potential for a “Strategic Inoculation

Allies of beleaguered officials in Congress could file a substantively weak impeachment complaint, have it swiftly dismissed, triggering the one-year ban. This would effectively “inoculate” or render the official immune from any subsequent, more meritorious impeachment case for a full year. The Court’s stated safeguard against “sham complaints” may be insufficient, as it appears to only address formal defects (e.g., lack of verification) rather than complaints that are formally compliant but substantively baseless.

Added Procedural Hurdles to Expedited Impeachment

The ruling also introduces new procedural requirements to impeachment. Article XI, Section 3(4) of the Constitution provides that “In case the verified complaint or resolution of impeachment is filed by at least one-third of all the Members of the House, the same shall constitute the Articles of Impeachment, and trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed.” The new requirement for an “opportunity to be heard” at the House level under this provision is not found in the Constitution, and potentially transforms this impeachment route into a prolonged process subject to litigation and delay.

While the SC decision establishes a more complex and ambiguous impeachment framework, UPLM underscores that it is not an exoneration of VP Duterte’s culpable violations of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, among others, or an excuse to continue committing the same. The Filipino people should not be deterred from demanding from public officials the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and service.

UPLM remains steadfast in pursuing and promoting accountability, justice, and respect for the rule of law and human rights. UPLM calls for active public participation, more vigilance, and a rigorous discussion among the legal community, the academe, and the Filipino people on the long-term implications of this decision. Working together, we must ensure that the constitutional tools for upholding justice and accountability remain robust and effective within our democracy.

References: Atty. Antonio C. Azarcon

UPLM Chair

Atty. Arvin Dexter M. Lopoz

UPLM Public Information Officer and Spokesperson

27 July 2025